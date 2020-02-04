LARGO — Creative Pinellas announces the return of the county’s mural program for 2020. Three locations have been chosen for painting this year in the north county area of Palm Harbor and Tarpon Springs.
The program, which launched last year, was designed to transform ordinary spaces into community landmarks with powerful artworks.
Creative Pinellas will curate artists for the program that is operated in partnership with the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners. A mural artist or artist team will be selected to design and paint a mural for each of these three locations: East Lake Road, south of Keystone Road in Tarpon Springs; Belcher Road, north of Alderman Road; and Belcher Road, south of Alderman Road.
Interested mural artists can apply online through Feb. 28. Artists will be asked to submit a portfolio of work as well as well as a CV and demonstrate a history of success in creating murals at other locations.
Once chosen, artists will be asked to submit specific ideas for the location. The mural artists will be chosen for this project by a panel of artists, curators and arts administrators throughout Pinellas County and will be notified on or around March 6.
This call is open to artists or artist teams who are living or working in Pinellas County, or who have a meaningful historical or present tie to the county and who have professional experience in public art mural work.
Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and be willing to adhere to all contractual obligations and adhere to the project guidelines and timeline. Artists can apply at: www.creativepinellas.org/muralarts.
To learn more about this opportunity visit www.creativepinellas.org/muralarts or email Danny Olda at danny.olda@creativepinellas.org.
For more information about Creative Pinellas, artist grants, events and programs, visit creativepinellas.org or email Sherri Kelly, manager of Communications and Brand Relations at sherri.kelly@creativepinellas.org.