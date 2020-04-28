CLEARWATER — Sitting as the Countywide Planning Authority, Pinellas County Commissioners voted, 6-1, April 21 to approve a plan map amendment for land on McMullen Booth Road in Palm Harbor that will allow a local dentist to build a new office.
The applicant requested an amendment to the Countywide Plan Map for 2 acres on the east side of McMullen Booth Road from recreation/open space to public/semi-public.
The plan is to build a new office location for Coastal Jaw Surgery, currently located off Tampa Road near U.S. 19. The dental practice was under contract to buy the property if the amendments were granted.
Commissioner Ken Welch voted no, as he did when the matter was considered by Forward Pinellas.
Commissioners approved a request for land use and zoning changes for the property on Jan. 28. Welch and Commissioner Charlie Justice were absent.
The applicant submitted a development agreement that limits the use of the land to a one-story medical office with a maximum size of 18,000 square feet along with requirements for site access, roadway improvements, buffering and building design.
The property had belonged to Pinellas County, but in 2005 it was part of a land swap deal with Southwest Florida Water Management District. The county had planned to build a water tower on the 2 acres, but due to public opposition, it made the swap and built the tower on land previously owned by SWFWMD. SWFWMD declared the 2 acres surplus in 2014 and sold it to the current owner.
The land, which is vacant, fronts the east side of McMullen Booth Road. It is about 700 feet north of Curlew Road along a 0.6-mile stretch of mostly undeveloped land between Curlew Road and the access ramp to Tampa Road.
The Lake Tarpon Outfall Canal is located to the east of the 2 acres, and the canal’s water control tower is to the north. A county-owned stormwater retention pond is to the south.
The only structures on the east side of McMullen Booth Road between Curlew Road and Tampa Road are the water control facility and its associated buildings. The rest is stormwater ponds and undeveloped open space.
Residents of Landmark Oaks, a multifamily residential development, located on the west side of McMullen Booth Road expressed a number of objections to having a dentist office across the street.
Among the concerns were the potential for an increase in traffic, the lack of other public buildings near where the office will be built, a worry that it will set a precedent for future development and others.
On Jan. 28, Dr. Michael Pikos, the dentist who owns Coastal Jaw Surgery and the Pikos Institute in Trinity, said he had outgrown his current location where he does specialty procedures, including dental implants.
He wants to build his own office to specifications that will meet his specialized needs and accommodate his equipment. He said he has listened to his neighbors and plans to be a great neighbor and maintain a good relationship.
No one from the public spoke against the plan amendments on April 21.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.