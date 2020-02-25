Florida Water Festival keeps residents in the know about H20

The 2020 Florida Water Festival, a family-friendly outdoor event featuring interactive exhibits, Touch-A-Truck, live music, face painting and giveaways is on Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at England Brothers Park, 5010 81st Ave. N., Pinellas Park.
According to Pinellas County Utilities, residents and visitors consume on average, anywhere from 60 to 100 gallons of water per day. That’s water used for drinking, cooking, showering, washing hands, running dishwashers, doing laundry and flushing toilets.
Pinellas is also famous for its beaches. With 588 miles of coastline, it’s a tourist destination and delight among locals for fishing and recreation.
Yet as vital as water is, and plentiful as it may seem, there is more to the story of Pinellas’ water.
It is a story that begins beneath our lawns, roads and sidewalks. It is a story that begins with pipes, pumps, drinking water treatment facilities and ends with wastewater (or sewer) treatment facilities treating that used water so that it can be safely reused again.
That’s the story Pinellas County Utilities’ South Cross Education program and lead organizer hope to share at the 2020 Florida Water Festival.
The biannual event will focus on introducing children and families to the municipal side of Pinellas’ water story with a variety of interactive, kid-friendly activities that are put on by volunteers “who work for water.”
Considering that Pinellas County is surrounded by coastline, no water festival would be complete without representing the marine ecosystem. Exhibitors from Eckerd College’s Marine Science Club will be presenting an invertebrate touch tank and Keep Pinellas Beautiful will be on hand to help teach about litter pickup.
For festival organizers and members of the Florida Water Environment Association, there is more than just educating the public about the importance of our water resources. It involves introducing them to careers and opportunities to help protect our water resources.
So, what does it take to run Pinellas County Utilities? It takes nearly 400 employees maintaining 1,600 miles of pipe for drinking water, 1,100 miles of pipe for wastewater or sewage and 425 miles of pipe for reclaimed water. And let’s not forget they also maintain 300 pump stations, 23,000 manhole covers, 8,000 fire hydrants and read 113,000 meters a month.
Those numbers are even larger when we factor in the other 24 municipalities, including the cities of St. Petersburg and Pinellas Park, both participants in this year’s festival.
One of the biggest pieces of Pinellas’ water story is the story of where its used water, called wastewater or sewage, goes after it goes down the drain. Many students have no idea where their wastewater goes or what is really considered “flushable.” That is precisely why Pinellas County Utilities’ South Cross Bayou education program exists.
The South Cross Bayou education program offers students in grades six-12 an in-depth facility tour of the 35-acre South Cross Bayou Advanced Water Reclamation Facility in St. Petersburg. The largest facility of its kind in Pinellas, the tours focus on highlighting the STEM (or Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) behind wastewater treatment. It also introduces them to careers that they might not have heard of otherwise.
To tell the full story of Pinellas’ water, education is important.
Florida Water Festival visitors will definitely be educated, all while having fun. There will be a Touch-A-Truck display for kids to enjoy, including a sewer camera truck that uses a remote-controlled robot to inspect sewers, a 35,000 pound crane truck used to lift pumps, and a truck used to “vacuum out” pipes.
Exhibitors will include the University of Florida, St. Petersburg’s demonstration of the use of rocks, sand, and pebbles for water filtration; Pinellas County Utilities’ demonstration of the dangers of the “unflushables” with crawl-through, mock sewer pipe; and the city of St. Petersburg, demonstrating water treatment with a model of its Cosme Water Treatment Facility.
Additional exhibitors will include Tampa Bay Water, the Southwest Florida Water Management District, Water for People and St. Petersburg College.
The festival will feature live music from the Lint Rollers, a face painter and a Walk for Water to raise awareness of the distances people from around the world must walk each day for access to water. Owl’s Nest Sanctuary will also be on hand with some of their animal ambassadors for photo opportunities.
Entry and parking are free. Attendees are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle, hat, sunglasses, sunscreen, comfortable walking shoes and questions for exhibitors
For more information, call 727-464-5871 or visit https://www.fwea.org/water_festival.php.
- By Pinellas County Marketing and Communications.