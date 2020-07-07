Pinellas commissioners discuss rules, Zoom backgrounds

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Commission’s June 30 agenda had just two items: extension of the local state of emergency and discussion of the next phase of the Pinellas CARES program.
However, the board’s newest commissioner brought up another topic. Commissioner Kathleen Peters thinks it’s time to implement some rules, including what is allowed as a commissioner’s Zoom background.
The commission has been meeting virtually for months now, using the Zoom platform to facilitate the meetings. The county provided a background commissioners could use, but over time, some began to use others, such as scenes from around Pinellas.
Peters began the discussion by saying she had been on the board for just over 1.5 years. She complained that her experience as a new commissioner had been “confusing and unpleasant.” She added that Commissioner Karen Seel had said the commission had no rules and no rule book.
Peters said there were “things I don’t understand.”
“Coming on the board was not easy, nor was it pleasant,” she said, adding that she is not “typically one who loves rules.”
“But, I think we need a rule book,” she said.
She then brought up the subject of Zoom backgrounds, saying she had gotten emails and texts of some who are offended.
“We were told, if we didn’t want to have our office in the background, we should use the county commission background,” she said. “We have commissioners who have decided to use art and other backgrounds.”
She said when she was mayor of South Pasadena, the city had a rule book that said no signs were allowed on the dais during a meeting. She said she believes the artwork being used by one commissioner is a sign and said some people are offended.
“I think we should have guidelines that this governing body operates under and that those guidelines should be adhered to,” she said, adding “The fact that you all are proud that you don’t have rules, I don’t think I’d be proud of that.”
“I think we should have rules and I think we should have some kind of conformity that should be happening in meetings,” she said.
Peters told the other commissioners that County Administrator Barry Burton had a rule book that had been used in Lake County, Illinois, where he last served as administrator. Peters has the rule book that is used in the state legislature, which she said included process and procedures, as well as dress codes.
“It talks about everything that should have a rule,” she said.
She recommended forming a group to work on rules, using Burton’s book from Lake County, as a place to start.
“I think we should have professionalism and uniformity when we have meetings, and I apologize if that offends somebody, but I’ve gotten emails and people are offended, and I think we were given the background of the county for a reason and I think that we should be using that,” Peters said. “I don’t know if that needs a vote. But I think we should be drafting rules for anyone coming onto this commission so when they get on-boarded it’s a smoother experience than I had.”
Commissioner Chair Pat Gerard responded by saying, “I apologize to any I offended by my bookcases.”
Gerard currently uses what can be seen in the background of her home.
Commissioner Ken Welch said he didn’t see a problem with the backgrounds being used. He said he had attended many Zoom meetings and a variety of backgrounds had been used.
“I know you have a problem with my Black Lives Matter background that you took to staff, Commissioner Peters,” Welch said.
Welch said his background is not art. He said it is an actual photo of Ninth Street in front of the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum. It’s received worldwide acclaim, Welch said.
Welch also said he had not received any complaints about his background, only compliments.
He told Peters that the matter was not a Sunshine issue, “so if you had a problem you certainly could have called me and told me about your issue with it.”
“But this board has a great way of working and a collaborative way of work that has not been an issue,” he said, conceding that “maybe there could be better on-boarding. I get that.”
However, Welch said he didn’t see a need for a rule book “simply because some folks who have contacted you having a problem with a background.”
“So, I don’t agree with what you brought forward at all,” he said.
The other commissioners, Janet Long, Dave Eggers, Seel and Gerard, all agreed that having some guidelines for new commissioners to better understand process, including how to get items on an agenda and how to vote, would not be a bad idea. All agreed that being a new commissioner could be difficult.
None of them brought up the subject of Zoom backgrounds. And none wanted to get into setting rules on dress code or other matters that is included in the state legislature’s rule book.
Peters continued to argue her case, saying the only reason she brought up the background was because people were texting and emailing her about it “because they had issues with it.” She said she did not personally have a problem with Welch’s background.
“I just don’t believe signs belong in a governing meeting. That’s my opinion,” she said, adding that the commission should move forward with “the process stuff.”
“If dress code gets in there, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that,” she said, adding that a commissioner could use a “hate message” or a “partisan message,” and “I don’t think that belongs.”
Welch addressed Peters’ second round of comments by agreeing that changes about how new commissioners are brought on-board might be good.
“But in 2020, in the world we’re living in, we need to speak out on issues,” he said. “This is no different than me wearing a lapel pin that supports an issue, so I look forward to the discussion we have going forward, but this is a Zoom background and I will continue to use this Zoom background because I feel strongly about it and that’s all I’m going to say about it right now.”
Long said she didn’t want to take up a lot of staff time working on commission guidelines when so many other pressing matters needed attention.
“Let’s not make this the biggest priority on our list while we’re working through a global pandemic,” she said.
Gerard said she would get with the county administrator and work on something in time for the next new commissioner. Welch is not running for re-election, so at least one new commissioner will be coming on-board after the November election.
“I can guarantee you it won’t have anything about what you can wear or what you can have as a Zoom background,” Gerard said.
She said “there was a lot of merit” in having a reference guide for new commissioners on “how to get through the first six months.”
“But let’s not try to get into legislating every little thing that happens,” she said.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.