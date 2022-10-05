If you have been spared the wrath of Hurricane Ian, there are lots of opportunities to give your time or make donations to help others.
Ian Response Fund: A coalition of grassroots organizations has launched the IanResponse.org fund to address urgent needs of impacted communities and provide aid throughout the state to quickly address shortfalls. This fund is anchored by a coalition of on-the-ground organizations who came together in the wake of Hurricane Irma, including Florida Rising, Dream Defenders, Florida Immigrant Coalition, FL Jobs With Justice, and Faith in Florida. IanResponse.org.
Metropolitan Ministries: Chef José Andrés and his World Central Kitchen team aim to prepare 15,000 hot meals and 10,000 cold meals every day as needed using the Metropolitan Ministries commercial kitchen as their main distribution hub. They will also support local hunger relief programs while they are here. The organization’s main hub at 2002 N Florida Ave. in Tampa has food boxes, bottled water and power for phone charging.
To help, sign up to volunteer at metromin.org. You can also go there to find out how to donate nonperishable food items, bottled water or to donate to the Hurricane Relief Fund.
Salvation Army: From Florida to Puerto Rico, the Salvation Army is providing food, drinks, shelter, emotional and spiritual care and other emergency services to hurricane survivors and rescue workers. All proceeds from every donation made to the organization’s disaster services are applied to the disaster relief operation selected. To donate, go to give.helpsalvationarmy.org.
CORE: A global response organization supporting underserved communities after crises, CORE is coordinating with local partners and government to support the communities in Florida most impacted by Hurricane Ian. To donate, go to donate.coreresponse.org.
All Hands and Hearts: This nonprofit organization is committed to tracking and responding to natural hazards, storms and disasters around the world including earthquakes, floods, hurricanes, tornados, wildfires, and more. They work alongside residents of impacted areas to deploy groups of volunteers known as DART (Disaster Assessment Response) teams. To make a donation, go to give.allhandsandhearts.org.
GlobalGiving: This nonprofit supports other nonprofits by connecting them to donors and companies, including communities throughout Florida and in Cuba. It has launched the Hurricane Ian Relief Fund. It aims to help meet emergency needs, such as food, water and shelter, and it will provide long-term support in affected communities. Globalgiving.org.
Florida Disaster Fund: This public-private partnership has been set up at volunteerflorida.org/donatefdf or you can text DISASTER to 20222, or mail a check to the Volunteer Florida Foundation, at 1545 Raymond Diehl Road, Suite 250, Tallahassee, 32308. “Make a donation or donate your time, but don’t send a lot of stuff,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said.
CARE: The Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere (CARE) is responding to emergency needs after Hurricane Ian made landfall south of Tampa Bay. They are currently distributing emergency cash assistance to families so they can address urgent needs: water, food and emergency shelter. To make a donation, go to care.org.
211 Tampa Bay Cares: The volunteer organization provides financial and emotional assistance to Tampa Bay-area individuals and families suffering from job loss, depression, incredible stress, hunger, homelessness, financial strain, health challenges, seasonal storms, and more. To make a donation or learn more, go to 211tampabay.org.
Tampa Bay Resiliency Fund: The fund, administered through the Pinellas Community Foundation, is a collaboration of four philanthropic partners to mobilize quickly in emergencies. Visit pinellascf.org/TBRF or call 727-531-0058. The fund is being administered by unitedwaysuncoast.org. Call 813-274-0900 for information.
Direct Relief: The global humanitarian aid organization has a long history of responding to hurricanes in Florida. Teams have been in daily communication with the Florida Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, as well as Florida Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster to assess and respond to medical aid and supplies which are needed to serve the state’s most vulnerable populations. To donate, go to directrelief.org.