CLEARWATER — RCS Pinellas is partnering with cities across the county to proclaim October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. More than a dozen cities as well as Pinellas County government have made official proclamations recognizing the dangers of domestic violence and RCS Pinellas’s efforts to provide support, safety, and advocacy to domestic violence survivors and their children throughout Pinellas County for more than 50 years.
Domestic violence is a pattern of abusive behavior in any relationship used by one partner to gain or maintain power and control over their intimate partner, RCS said in a press release. The problems of domestic violence affect people of every economic level, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, culture and gender.
RCS Pinellas works closely with city governments to ensure that individuals affected by domestic violence get help. RCS advocates and volunteers are located in the courthouses providing assistance with filing injunctions for protection and support at return hearings. An advocate is also located at the Clearwater Police Department to assist survivors.