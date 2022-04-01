Pinellas County’s post-pandemic tourism market setting records

CLEARWATER — The year 2019 was a record year for Pinellas County’s tourism industry. Now, due to what officials are describing as “pent-up demand” after the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 could very well become the new No. 1.
That was just one of the positive messages shared during the March 16 Tourist Development Council meeting. Steve Hayes, Visit St. Petersburg/Clearwater president and CEO, also announced that Tourist Development Taxes, aka bed taxes, collections were up by 75% over 2020 and 29.5% higher than record-breaking 2019.
And, collections for the current fiscal year, which began in October, are continuing the upward trend. From October-January, collections were up 76%.
Hotel occupancy is up by 51% over last year and 67.5% over 2019 with the average daily rate for a room up 41% compared to last year. Revenue available per room is up 69.8%.
Hayes said the Tampa area, which includes Pinellas County’s destinations, is among the top 25 tourism markets in the United States, according to Smith Travel. It has been ranked in the top four destinations for several months in the past year.
Tourist Development Council Member Chuck Prather, owner of The Birchwood in St. Petersburg, questioned the growing surplus in bed tax revenue set aside for operations of Visit St. Pete-Clearwater, which is the county’s marketing agency.
VSPC receives 60% of bed tax revenue. The agency’s operating account is budgeted to hit $47 million this year.
Hayes said he would like to set aside a certain amount of the money for “continuity.” He said the county borrowed money during the pandemic when tourism numbers were down. He said VSPC wouldn’t have to borrow money if it had a reserve fund. The extra money in a reserve account could be used to market the destination if another oil spill occurred, during red tide or other event that negatively impacts tourism.
Any additional surplus could be used for priority programs, he said.
“It’s good to have a healthy savings account,” Hayes said, adding that when that point is reached, a decision would need to be made on how best to spend the extra funds.
TDC member and Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard said a reserve account might be a good idea, if hotel occupancy continues as is. He said it was important to be prepared for the return of red tide or another oil spill.
“No one believes it will happen again, but it will happen again,” he said. “We need reserves.”
TDC member Russ Kimball, CEO of Sheraton Sand Key Resort, agreed with Hibbard, saying there was no way to know how long high occupancy rates and revenue would continue. He said this post-pandemic tourism was an interesting time, pointing out that the extra revenue was rate driven and not likely to last.
TDC member Phil Henderson, president and CEO of StarLite Cruises, said Florida and Pinellas County was enjoying the bounty of staying open to visitors when other destinations had closed during the pandemic.
“But others (destinations) are opening up,” he said. “Things will change.”
Hayes asked for input on potential changes to the capital improvement projects program, which is funded by the remaining 40% of bed tax collections. The 40% also supplements beach nourishment funding the county gets from the state and federal government.
Henderson wanted to make sure that enough money was being set aside for beach nourishment. Jim Abernathy with the Office of Management and Budget assured him that funding should be sufficient. In addition, more money is transferred into the account for beach nourishment each year, he said.
The 40% also pays for tourism-related capital improvement projects, which over the years have included baseball stadiums and other sports facilities and museums. Money also is set aside to help market elite events.
Funding is dependent on the value of the project or event to the county’s tourism measured by how many visitors come to the county and the number of hotel stays result from those visits.
A committee evaluates applications and makes recommendations to the TDC, which then makes recommendations to the County Commission for funding. One of staff’s recommendations is to use a consultant to evaluate the applications and make recommendations. The TDC recently adopted a policy to use a consultant to evaluate applications for elite event funding.
Hayes asked for opinions about an idea to keep a list of projects that did not receive funding.
“It would be a reminder of what could be done if we had more money,” he said.
TDC and County Commission Chair Charlie Justice said the idea had merit as long as there was no expectation that projects on the list would have priority.
The discussion then turned to projects that might need future funding, such as spring training facilities for the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater and the Tampa Bay Rays. Currently, there is no funding commitment for either team.
Florida Holocaust Museum, the Dali and St. Petersburg Historical Society have requests for funding; however, their projects are on hold.
TDC member and Dunedin Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said the Phillies and Rays were “unknowns.”
“They could eat up all our money for a long time,” she said.
Hibbard said the city continued to have talks with the Phillies, but nothing was decided. He said the team had new management, which meant new views. Clearwater is looking forward to celebrating the 75th anniversary of hosting the team this year.
Welch, newly elected St. Petersburg mayor, said his city was continuing to meet with the Rays and working to establish a new relationship.
“It’s going real well,” he said.
Visitor survey
The majority (95%) of visitors traveling to Pinellas County come from the United States with the most (33%) coming from Florida. Seventeen percent travel from the Tampa Metropolitan Statistical Area.
Most visitors are day trippers (45%). Of those who spend the night, 26% stay in a private residence and 17% stay in a hotel, resort or motel. Vacation (38%) and visiting friends or family (37%) are the two main reasons people travel to Pinellas.
Those were just a few of the details the latest visitor profile study revealed about those who travel to Pinellas. The study was prepared for Visit St. Pete-Clearwater by Destination Analysts. The data comes from in-person surveys of visitors at locations throughout the county.
The surveys found that on average, the travel party size is 2.15 with 59% of parties consisting of couples age 18 and older. Among the top reasons they pick the St. Petersburg-Clearwater to visit is the weather (66%), easy to get to (55%), scenic beauty (53%), restaurants, cuisine, food scene (51%) and friends or family in the area (51%).
The top activity is dining in restaurants (89%), followed by visiting the beach (73%), shopping (67%), visiting family and friends (52%) and visiting museums (49%). Each member of a party spends about $117 and the party spends $251.55. The most is spent at restaurants ($79) followed by lodging ($57) and retail store purchases ($51).
The majority arrives and leaves in a personal vehicle (62%) with 30% arriving by plane and 27% departing by airline. Eight percent use a rental vehicle. Tampa International gets 57% of airline traffic and 33% of travelers use St. Pete-Clearwater International.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.