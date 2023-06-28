Parks app aids parking tolls
Paying parking meters at Pinellas county parks got easier this week with county officials adding the ParkMobile mobile parking app.
The app, which can be used to pay for parking at county-owned parks, premiered June 26 and can be used at Pinellas County parks including Fort De Soto, Sand Key Park and Fred Howard Beach access locations, all Pinellas County boat ramps, and the Sutherland Bayou, Belleair and Park Boulevard stand-alone boat ramps.
The ParkMobile app is available for both iPhone and Android devices and can also be accessed through a mobile web browser. The app also offers a phone payment option.
Pinellas launches ‘resilient’ action plan
Pinellas County has completed its Resilient Pinellas Action Plan, which outlines goals ranging from hardening emergency shelters to expanding the electric vehicle fleet.
It’s the county’s first comprehensive plan to guide its sustainability and resiliency initiatives for years to come. The plan sets multiple goals based on data and public feedback, with steps officials say will make the county and its residents more prepared to handle a range of challenges, from sea level rise to hurricanes.
The 56 initiatives outlined in the action plan are either in progress or will be considered for inclusion in departmental work plans. A few of the upcoming and in-progress initiatives in the plan include:
• Continuing to improve adaptability of water and wastewater systems to withstand environmental threats and hazards, such as flooding and hurricanes.
• Increasing resilience and capacity of emergency shelters.
• Implementing a new program to reduce invasive species on public lands.
• Switching more county vehicles from traditional gas-powered vehicles to electric vehicles (EVs) where feasible.
• Improving resource efficiency of County facilities by conducting energy audits.
To learn more, visit: resilient.pinellas.gov