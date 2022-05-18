Tampa Bay Water considering rate increase
CLEARWATER — Each year Tampa Bay Water considers anticipated water demand, staffing needs and capital improvement expenditures to draft a budget for the following fiscal year. For 2023, the agency anticipates providing its members with 197.5 million gallons per day (mgd), an increase of 5.3 mgd over the current year.
The proposed 2023 operating budget of $192.3 million calls for a modest increase of one-and-a-half cents in the uniform water rate. The proposed rate is $2.5781 per 1,000 gallons of drinking water, an increase of 0.5 percent ($0.0147) over the current year.
For the average household, which uses about 4,200 gallons of water a month, the proposed rate would cost an extra $0.06 a month.
The proposed budget includes a new purchasing specialist position and, for the first time in the agency’s history, a proposed 3% cost-of-living increase for staff in addition to its merit program to alleviate pressure of the increase in the cost of goods, services and insurance.
The 10-year Capital Improvement Program was also presented to the board with anticipated expenditures of $95.3 million for 2023.
The proposed budget follows the plan laid out last year for small, incremental rate increases over the next several years in anticipation of borrowing a significant amount of debt to fund capital improvement and water quality projects in the 2027-2028 timeframe.
Tampa Bay Water staff presented the proposed budget to its board of directors to gain feedback at the April budget workshop. Feedback from the board and member governments will help staff refine the budget before presenting the final version for approval at the June public hearing.
Advisory board vacancies announced
CLEARWATER — Pinellas County is accepting applications to fill two vacancies on the Parks & Conservation Resources Advisory Board, requiring professional experience in environmental science and/or policy.
The term of office shall be from Aug. 1 until July 31, 2023. This is a volunteer position, and members receive no compensation.
Applications are due by 3 p.m. June 24 and can be found at https://www.pinellascounty.org/boards/board-committee-list.htm.
The advisory board acts in an advisory capacity to the County Commission, county administrator and Parks & Conservation Resources Department. This board meets at least quarterly unless there is no business to conduct that quarter.
To read more about the Advisory Board, visit
www.pinellascounty.org/boards/Parks_Conservation_Resources_Board.htm.
Note: All materials submitted to Pinellas County Government are subject to the public records law of the state of Florida.