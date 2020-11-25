Women hold supermajority on Pinellas County Commission

LARGO — Pinellas County commissioners voted unanimously Nov. 17 to approve nominations for a new chair and vice-chair to lead the 2021 Commission.
Commissioner Charlie Justice nominated Commissioner Dave Eggers to be the next char, and Commissioner Karen Seel seconded the nomination. Seel then nominated Justice for the job as vice-chair. Commissioner Rene Flowers seconded that nomination.
“I thank you very much,” Justice said after the vote.
Eggers said the decision was “very humbling.”
“There’s a lot of hard work ahead,” he said. “Thank you for the opportunity. I’m looking forward to working with all of you and moving the agenda forward.”
Eggers, who represents District 4, was first elected in 2014. Previously, he served as mayor and commissioner for the city Dunedin.
He currently serves as chairman of the Florida Pinellas Board, Forward Pinellas Executive Committee, Tampa Bay Transportation Management Area Board and Tampa Bay Water. As chairman of the county commission, he also will serve as chairman of the Tourist Development Council.
Eggers replaces Commissioner Pat Gerard, who served as 2020 chairwoman.
“It’s been an honor for me to do this,” Gerard said after Eggers was approved.
Justice, who represents District 3, was first elected in 2012. He previously served in both the Florida Senate and Florida House of Representatives.
He currently serves as chairman of the Tampa Bay Estuary Program Policy Board, Pinellas County Historic Preservation Board and the Stormwater/Wastewater Task Force Policy Board.
Before the vote to approve Justice as vice-chair, it was pointed out that the only two men left on the commission would be in positions of leadership next year.
Women have been in the majority since 2018 when Commissioner Kathleen Peters was elected to former Commissioner John Morroni’s seat, representing District 6. Morroni, who was first elected in 2000, died May 20, 2018.
When Peters joined the commission, women outnumbered the men four to three.
However, long-time commissioner Ken Welch, who also was first elected in 2000, decided not to run for re-election this year. Flowers won that race on Nov. 3 and is the new representative for District 7.
Women now outnumber the men five to two — a supermajority.