CLEARWATER — Forward Pinellas Board members listened to a presentation from the city of Clearwater Oct. 9 about plans for a Complete Streets project on Drew Street. Afterwards, the board agreed it needed to do what it could to fix one of the county’s most dangerous corridors.
Forward Pinellas awarded a Complete Streets concept planning grant of $50,000 to the city in 2017 to develop a plan for a four-mile section of Drew Street from North Osceola Avenue to U.S. 19 North. The city approved the concept plan in September 2018.
Rick Hartman, senior transportation planner for the city, showed examples of roadway plans intended to meet goals to improve safety on the “high crash corridor,” as well as increase connectivity, support businesses and promote active living by improving access to trails.
One of the biggest challenges is the multiple jurisdictions, he said. The segment from Osceola Avenue to Myrtle Avenue is the city’s responsibility. A second segment from Myrtle Avenue to Keene Road belongs to the state, and segment 3 from Keene Road to U.S. 19 is a county road.
Plans for Clearwater’s segment include lane reductions, addition of parallel parking, wider sidewalks, two bi-directional bike lanes and “flex posts” to be installed between the roadway and bike lanes.
On the county’s segment, plans call for a lane elimination, installation of medians, turn lanes, mid-block crossings, wider sidewalks and landscaping.
The state’s segment would keep four lanes of traffic with a median added for left turn breaks, addition of mid-block crossings, additional bike lane markings and enhanced landscaping.
The city also identified what it called “hot spots” where “near-term” improvements could be made at intersections to help with traffic flow.
Forward Pinellas Chair and County Commissioner Dave Eggers described Drew Street as “not a good road.” He said he would like to see the project become an example of how multiple jurisdictions could work together to make something better.
“This road is just so subpar. It has so many problems,” he said, adding he would like to separate it out as a No. 1 safety issue.
Clearwater resident Mike Riordan agreed that the roadway is a safety issue and said he had been complaining about it to the city and state since about 2003. He is particularly concerned about a 1.8-mile section from Jupiter Avenue to Myrtle Avenue. One big problem is the area where the street width goes from 11-feet to 9-feet, he said.
“This is a horrendous situation,” Riordan said.
In an email, he said the city should have more concerns for residents’ safety and was taking “advantage of poor citizens” in Drew Street’s residential areas.
In its application for the grant, the city noted, “The minority population and the low-income population (in the area) represent a greater share of the total population than in the city and county.”
Riordan urged board members to get out and walk the street, as Eggers had done. He also asked that the project not be left in the hands of the city, as it has had “decades to do something.” He prefers that the Florida Department of Transportation be in charge.
“I don’t trust politicians,” he said.
Eggers agreed that all three segments needed improvements, but some parts “are really scary,” he said. The sidewalks are so narrow or missing and people have to walk in the roadway, he said. Utility poles are located inside some sidewalks, making it difficult for pedestrians to walk safely.
Forward Pinellas Executive Director Whit Blanton said it was a “travesty” that the road had been allowed to get in its current condition. He described Drew Street as a “classic roadway” with four lanes of traffic, which is needed to move people fast, but is not necessarily safe for neighborhoods.
Blanton said he has reached out to FDOT to see what could be done and had met with the county about its section. He thinks there are some smaller safety projects that could be done fairly soon, such as filling in sidewalk gaps.
He reminded board members that the work done so far had all been at the planning level, but now the project is ready for an engineering study. Clearwater is looking for funding to do a study, and Blanton has asked FDOT if it could do an engineering study for all sections.
Blanton said he would get with FDOT and the city and come back with suggestions for next steps. Clearwater’s representative on the Forward Pinellas Board, David Allbritton, was absent from the Oct. 9 meeting. Blanton said he would try to schedule a time to talk about Drew Street when Allbritton could attend.
Eggers reminded Blanton that Forward Pinellas wasn’t meeting in December.
“Try for November,” he said.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.