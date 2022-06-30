Pinellas County News Briefs - June 30, 2022

PSTA unveils winner of bus design competition
ST. PETERSBURG — The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority recently unveiled the winner of its “Diversity Drives Us” competition and a new bus wrap that highlighted the agency’s Juneteenth celebration.
The design by professional animator and illustrator Donavon Brutus stretches across an enormous canvas — each side of a PSTA bus, which is 37 feet long and nearly 9 feet high.
PSTA selected Brutus’ design because it captures PSTA’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Mission Statement.
“We were blown away by Donavon’s design. It was everything we were looking for and more,” said Brad Miller, chief executive officer of PSTA. “His vibrant use of color showcases how we all come from different backgrounds and truly captures the melting pot that our community is. We are honored to have his artwork displayed on one of our buses.”
St. Pete-Clearwater International sets new record in passenger travel
CLEARWATER — St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport celebrated its biggest May in passenger travel this year with 221,004 people passengers passing through its gates.
According to the May passenger report, the number of passengers was up 44% from last year.
The airport with call letters PIE opened a new concession June 2 for departing travelers in gates 2-6 post-security area. The new restaurant and bar, 3 Daughters Brewing, operated by SSP America, features signature craft beers, wine, liquor, non-alcoholic beverages and favorite menu items, including Beach Blonde Ale BBQ wings, BBQ Pork Sandwich, and Signature Pretzels with Beer Cheese Sauce.
“3 Daughters Brewing created a great local gathering place in St. Petersburg, growing their craft brewing business and evolving as a restaurant and family friendly hangout. Bringing this popular concept to PIE is an important part of developing a welcoming and thriving airport and destination. We are thrilled to welcome 3 Daughters Brewing to the PIE family in time for the busy summer season” said Airport Director Tom Jewsbury.
3 Daughters Brewing is one of St. Petersburg’s original craft breweries with a family friendly reputation. The airport location is one of their first satellite locations. In addition, the brewery recently created a new IPA “Florida Orange” that will also be featured on Allegiant flights.
Allegiant is PIE”s primary carrier.
“Having a branded 3 Daughters Brewing bar at PIE means travelers can start their trip with one of the most popular local craft beer, cider or seltzers. It also means they can get one last ‘taste of Florida” before they depart our region. We’re very proud to bring our family run brewery to the airport and look forward to serving PIE travelers for many years to come” said Brian Horne, 3 Daughters vice president of Sales and Marketing.
Additional recent restaurant and retail openings at PIE include Hudson Dunkin in the pre-security concourse, Market 361 and Duty-free in gates 2-6, and Sand and Sky by Hudson in gates 7-11. Dunkin’ Donuts is also open in gates 2-6. Mazzaro’s Italian Market opened in post-security gates 7-11 in August 2020.
PIE serves 65 non-stop destinations, Visit fly2pie.com.
Pinellas County holds Mosquito Control Awareness Week Media Day
During Pinellas County’s annual Mosquito Control Awareness Week Media Day June 23, staff highlighted ways residents can help keep mosquitoes from breeding and potentially spreading mosquito-borne diseases.
“As (recently) as the 1950s, we still had malaria here in Florida,” said Alissa Berro, director of Pinellas County Vegetation Management and Mosquito Control. “And, actually, dengue used to be endemic, which means it was circulating here in Florida as well, so we’ve seen it pop up in recent years. So, it’s really important for people to be aware of what you can do to prevent mosquitoes.”
Pinellas County does not have any current active cases of mosquito-borne diseases, but with the rainy season now here, the risks posed by mosquitoes increase. What’s more, the blood-sucking insects are a nuisance that interfere with summer outdoor fun.
Berro said residents should remember the 3 D’s of mosquito prevention: Dump or cover standing water; Dress in loose-fitting, long sleeves and pants while outdoors; and Defend by using a CDC-approved repellent such as DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon-eucalyptus.
“The No. 1 tip I can give everybody is, once a week, go out there and check around your yard for standing water,” Berro said. “Even if you live in an apartment or someplace where you have potted plants, anything that is a bottle-cap size or bigger that holds water can breed mosquitoes.”
Forward Pinellas prioritizes transportation projects
CLEARWATER — The Forward Pinellas Board added 10 new projects to the priority list June 8, making them eligible to receive state and federal funding.
Forward Pinellas will work closely with the Florida Department of Transportation to secure funding for these projects in the coming year. These projects are intended to improve safety and mobility, while supporting planned redevelopment and growth.
Some of our high priority projects include:
• Interchange and frontage road construction on U.S. 19 from north of Main Street to north of Curlew Road.
• Express lane construction on I-275 from the Howard Frankland Bridge to downtown St. Petersburg,
• Construction of a new roadway connection along 126th Avenue in Pinellas Park,
• Construction of new bicycle and pedestrian crossings along the Pinellas Trail Loop at SR 60, at SR 580, and at Roosevelt Boulevard., and at Fourth Street/Gandy Boulevard.
• Construction of new multiuse trails along the 28th Street corridor in St. Petersburg and Pinellas Park, along the Sunset Point Road corridor in Clearwater and Safety Harbor, along 18th Avenue South in St. Petersburg, and to fill in the gaps in the Pinellas Trail Loop
• Funding for transit replacement vehicles for the PSTA fleet.
• Funding for transit stop and station improvements along the 34th Street South corridor in St. Petersburg.
• Construction of roadway modifications and bicycle and pedestrian safety improvements at 62nd Avenue North from 49th Street to 34th Street in unincorporated Pinellas County; Alt. U.S. 19 intersections in Seminole, Largo and Dunedin; 78th Avenue North from 49th Street. to U.S. 19 in Pinellas Park; and Belleair Road from Keene Road to U.S. 19 in unincorporated Pinellas.
Over the past seven years, the Forward Pinellas Board has worked with state and local partners to fully fund more than 30 transportation projects on the agency’s multimodal priority list, with more than a dozen other projects moving forward with partial funding.
For more information on Forward Pinellas, visit: ForwardPinellas.org
Transportation Leaders accept Sunrunner study
ST. PETERSBURG — The Forward Pinellas Board, Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority, and the cities of St. Petersburg and South Pasadena recently accepted recommendations from the “SunRunner Rising Development Study.
These recommendations incorporated the community’s thoughts and ideas received through many different listening sessions and forums that focused on connecting our transportation network within the SunRunner corridor to allow people to easily get to work, restaurants, retail and recreation, according to a press release. The SunRunner is nearing completion of its construction phase and will be operating with passengers this September.
“We are excited to work with Forward Pinellas, the city of St. Petersburg, and the city of South Pasadena on the SunRunner Rising Development Study,” said Brad Miller, chief executive officer of PSTA. “We know the recommendations will result in vibrant development that will benefit our community. Current and future residents and visitors to our county will be able to live, work and play in a sustainable way using the SunRunner as a primary means of travel.”
“It’s time to invest in transit throughout our communities. We know we still have a lot of work to do to provide access to homes, education and jobs throughout our county and region,” said Whit Blanton, executive director of Forward Pinellas. “We’re thankful for the excellent community and agency partnerships we’ve made throughout this study. The SunRunner Rising Development Study recommendations will ensure we’re setting this project and our communities up for success.”
Highlights from the recommendations of the study include:
• Enhancing station area development that maximizes private investment and promotes ridership.
• Creating wayfinding between SunRunner stops and local destinations.
• Increasing bike and pedestrian connections from neighborhoods.
• Promoting housing affordability through density bonuses and height increases in scale to the surrounding neighborhoods.
• Increasing public-private partnerships especially to address rent stabilization.
• Fostering workforce development partnerships increasing educational opportunities.
• Exploring infrastructure investment value capture to support long term operations.
The SunRunner Rising Development Study is a federally funded project through the Federal Transit Administration’s Transit-Oriented Development Pilot Program with a goal to integrate land use and transportation planning.
Throughout the study, staff worked with community leaders to examine ways to improve economic development and ridership, foster multimodal connectivity and accessibility, improve transit access for pedestrians and bicyclists, engage the private sector, identify infrastructure needs, and enable mixed-use development near transit stations.
Next, staff will work to integrate these recommendations into the necessary policies and regulations, and determine funding opportunities to turn these ideas into reality.
For more information on the SunRunner Rising Development Study, visit: ForwardPinellas.org/SunRunnerRising.
For more information on the SunRunner, visit: PSTA.net/SunRunner.