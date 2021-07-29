Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday begins July 31

Just in time for the opening of Pinellas County schools on Aug. 11, the state is offering help for students gearing up for classes.
Florida’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday begins Saturday, July 31, and continues through Monday, Aug. 9. During the 10-day period, no sales tax or local option tax will be collected on clothing, footwear or eligible accessories selling for $60 or less per item. No tax will be collected on eligible school supplies that cost $15 or less per item. In addition, tax won’t be charged on the first $1,000 of the price of computers and certain computer-related accessories intended for noncommercial home or personal use.
It’s important to note that the tax exemption does not apply to purchases made at a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.
In addition, purchases of books that are not otherwise exempt will be taxed, and taxes must be paid on purchases of computers or computer-related accessories to be used for commercial purposed. Taxes also must be paid on any eligible item that is rented or leased. And taxes must be paid on repairs or alterations of any eligible item.
A complete list of tax-free items and other information is available at the Department of Revenue’s webpage, https://floridarevenue.com/taxes/tips/Documents/TIP_21A01-08.pdf.
According to the Department of Revenue’s page of frequently asked questions, there is no limit on the number of eligible items that can be purchased as long as it qualifies by sales price or other restriction. For example, you can buy as many pens and pencils as you want as long as each one costs less than $15. School supply items that costs more than $15 each will be taxed.
Shoppers will not be charged tax on qualifying items even if they are purchased using a gift card; however, if eligible items are purchased after the tax holiday has ended using a gift card purchased during the holiday, taxes will be charged.
Department of Revenue says the tax exemption also applies to eligible purchases made online if the order is accepted for immediate shipment during the holiday period even if delivery occurs afterwards.
Another frequently asked question concerns items that cost more than the cut-off amount. For example, one person wanted to know if the first $60 of the cost of a $75 jacket would be tax free as it is for the first $1,000 of eligible computer equipment. Department of Revenue says that the full amount of tax is due on every item of clothing that sells for more than $60.
Department of Revenue also says that shoppers cannot use buy-one, get-one free sales to reduce the price to qualify for a tax exemption. For example, if you buy a two pairs of pants at a sales price of $80, you can’t divide the price in half and be exempt from paying the tax. The original price is still more than $60. The same is true for school supplies that cost more than $15.
Shoppers also should know that buying a set or package that includes a taxable item and an exempt item means you will have to pay taxes. To receive the exemption, items must be sold separately.
Lastly, Department of Revenue says shoppers will have to pay taxes on a tax exempt item if it is purchased using a rain check after the holiday has ended, even if the rain check was issued during the holiday.
For more information, call the Department of Revenue at 1-850-488-6800.