ST. PETERSBURG — A commitment of $2.1 million by the city council could green-light the construction of dozens of new homes in south St. Petersburg.
The allocation of $2.1 million to Mayor Kenneth Welch’s “Housing Opportunities for All” plan will impact the completion of more than 60 units of affordable and workforce housing, the city said in a press release. They include:
• Namaste Homes: $1,056,00
• Habitat for Humanity: $640,000
• CHAF Properties: $300,000
• Other single-family developers: $140,000
"People are looking for impactful opportunities to protect and nurture their families, which means safe neighborhoods and high-quality housing that is stable and affordable," Welch said. "We are not only strengthening our partnership with Namaste Homes, Habitat for Humanity and CHAF Properties to produce and build the homes, but also ensuring a lower mortgage interest rate and greater affordability for families and individuals."