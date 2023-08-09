On Aug. 16, the Tampa Bay Times will launch Spotlight Tampa Bay, a series of community conversations that focus on the region’s most pressing issues.
The first conversation, which will be at the Palladium Theater in downtown St. Petersburg, will feature Bob Buckhorn, former Tampa mayor and executive vice president at Shumaker Advisors Florida; Melissa Zornitta, executive director of the Hillsborough County City-County Planning Commission; Jeff Brandes, former state senator and president of the Florida Policy Project and Rebecca Liebson, real estate reporter for the Times. Michael Van Sickler, the Times’ assistant managing editor for news, will lead the panel in a discussion on the future of housing in Tampa Bay.
Tickets for Spotlight Tampa Bay are $30 in advance and may be purchased at mytbtickets.com. The Aug. 16 event will begin at 5 p.m. with registration and refreshments. The program will start promptly at 5:30 p.m.
All proceeds from the event will go to the Times’ journalism funds, which help support the organization’s groundbreaking work.
For more information, visit mytbtickets.com or email akeeler@tampabay.com.