If you’re planning a trip for the holidays, you’ll likely have lots of company.
AAA projects that nearly 116 million Americans, including 6.1 million Floridians, will travel during the 12-day holiday period, Dec. 21-Jan. 1.
If the auto club’s forecast proves true, it would be the largest number of travelers since AAA began tracking in 2000.
AAA forecasts that 4.3 million more Americans will travel this year compared to last and 300,000 more Floridians will travel in 2019.
“Holiday cheer is at an all-time high this year with unemployment at historically record lows and noted improvements in both disposable income and household net worth,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman. “Travelers should be getting used to crowded highways and airports, as this marks the eighth straight year or new record-high travel volumes for the year-end holidays.”
Keeping with tradition, most will travel by automobile. AAA says nearly 105 million will use this mode of travel, which is nearly 4 million more than in 2018. About 5.5 million Floridians will travel by automobile, which is 200,000 more than last year.
“More people will drive this holiday season than ever before,” AAA says.
Gas prices are expected to go down, making those road trips a bit more economical. As of Dec. 18, the national average for a gallon of unleaded was $2.55, which is 18 cents more than the same date last year. The average in Florida was $2.44, 15 cents more than last year. Motorists in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater were paying an average of 2.35, which is 16 cents more than the same date in 2018.
AAA says Florida’s gas prices averaged $2.20 during the 2018 travel period. The average went down from $2.25 on Dec. 21 to $2.16 on Jan. 1.
“The state average may not return to last year’s levels in time for the holidays, but lower gas prices are coming,” Jenkins said. “Gasoline supplies have risen sharply during the past week, while demand has slumped. This should help send the state’s average below $2.40 before Christmas.”
Travelers who expect to rent a car should be advised that the daily average rental rate is expected to reach a 10-year high. The price of $84 is 11% higher than last year.
The next biggest group plans to travel by air. AAA says nearly 7 million Americans, 300,000 more than last year, will fly to their holiday destination. About 332,500 Floridians will fly, 15,500 more than 2018.
“With 4.9% growth, air travel will see the biggest increase in travel volume during the year-end holidays — the most since 2003,” according to The Auto Club Group.
AAA’s flight booking data shows that most travelers planning to fly will leave two to four days prior to the Christmas holiday, Dec. 21-23. Dec. 22 is expected to be the single most buy air travel day of the week. Christmas Eve should be the best day to travel with the lowest average ticket price ($527) and less crowded conditions at the airport.
St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport is expecting a busy holiday season and is advising travelers to expect heavy traffic in and around the airport. Passengers are advised to arrive about two hours early.
Officials recommend that travelers arrange transportation to the airport as all parking lots are expected to reach full capacity. Parking is not guaranteed. In addition, shuttles operating to and from the economy parking lots may experience delays.
For more information about parking, visit https://www.fly2pie.com/directions-parking/parking-information.
For those picking up passengers, the recommendation is to use the cell phone lot until your passenger has retrieved their luggage and is waiting at the curb. Curbside is for active loading and unloading only. No curbside waiting is allowed. In addition, portions of curbside are closed due to construction.
Travelers should check with their airline for updated flight information and check for prohibited items on the Transportation Security Administration’s website, https://www.tsa.gov/travel. Airport officials recommended double checking carry-on items to make sure they don’t contain anything prohibited.
For those staying close to home, expect an influx of visitors looking for warm-weather destinations. AAA says Orlando is the No. 1 destination on travelers’ lists of place to go. Ft. Lauderdale is No. 6 and Tampa is No. 9.
Regardless of whether you plan to travel or stay home, remember to keep safety in mind.
Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles offers some tips to help ensure everyone arrives alive this holiday season:
• Never drive impaired. Celebrate responsibly and do not get behind the wheel if you have been drinking or have taken drugs that cause impairment. Plan ahead and find a safe way home every time — designate a driver or use a ride service.
• Buckle up. A seat belt is your vehicle’s most important safety feature. Florida law requires that all drivers, all front seat passengers and all passengers under the age of 18 wear seat belts or the appropriate child restraints. Seat belts save lives, so buckle up every trip, every time.
• Observe and obey all speed limits. Speed limits may change as you drive through different types of roadways, so make sure you adjust your speed accordingly. In Florida, the limit will never be over 70 mph.
• Check your tires. Tires are a vehicle’s first line of defense on the road. Check your tire pressure, tread depth and spare tire especially before long trips. Do not over load your vehicle, it can result in premature wear and tire blowouts.
