Airport breaks another record
CLEARWATER — St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport recorded its biggest month ever in July 2022 with 278,618 passengers.
Year-to-date, the airport is up 29% with a 6% increase over July 2021. It marks the fifth consecutive month (March-July) that the airport has broken its monthly records.
St. Pete-Clearwater International serves 65 non-stop destinations. For more information, visit fly2pie.com.
Water system maintenance on way
The method of water treatment for Pinellas County and its wholesale customers will be temporarily modified between Sunday, Sept. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 15.
The second of two short-term changes from chloramine to chlorine disinfection in 2022 is a routine maintenance measure designed to optimize water quality.
The disinfection program is designed to maintain distribution system water quality and minimize the potential for any future problems. There have been no indications of significant bacteriological contamination problems in the system. The water will continue to meet all federal and state standards for safe drinking water.
Kidney dialysis patients should not be impacted but should contact their dialysis care provider for more information about chlorine disinfection and how it affects their treatment. Fish owners should not be affected if they already have a system in place to remove chloramines but should contact local pet suppliers with any questions.
Customers may notice a slight difference in the taste and/or odor of the water during this temporary change in treatment.
Mobile parking tech available
Pinellas County park and boat ramp patrons will now be able to use their mobile phones to pay for parking after the county’s Parks & Conservation Resources department implemented mobile parking technology Aug. 24. Parking at county-owned parks is now fully transitioned to a pay-by-place system.
Payments for parking at Fort De Soto, Sand Key Park and Fred Howard Beach access locations, all Pinellas County boat ramps, and the Sutherland Bayou, Belleair and Park Boulevard stand-alone boat ramps can now be made using the Flowbird mobile parking app or using a credit card at an existing pay-by-plate terminal. Guests will no longer be required to display their receipts upon parking.
The upgrade will replace hand-to-hand, cash payment transactions at the front entrance booth at Fort De Soto and alleviate traffic entering the park. A cash terminal will remain at the park through the end of the year.
Hazard mitigation update
Pinellas County, its municipal partners and other stakeholders have updated this year’s Pinellas County local hazard mitigation strategy.
The LMS is updated annually according to criteria set by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Florida Department of Emergency Management. County governments and municipalities are required to participate in order to be eligible for federal hazard mitigation grants.
The purpose of the LMS is to identify and reduce the impact of hazards such as flooding, sea level rise and storm surge in the community.
The public can review the current plan, annual reports and provide feedback by visiting www.pinellaslms.org.
Water supply project approved
CLEARWATER – Tampa Bay Water’s board of directors has approved expansion of the Tampa Bay Regional Surface Water Treatment Plant to meet the region’s water needs in 2028.
The agency evaluated three potential options to meet the region’s needs in 2028: expanding the existing water treatment plant, building a second surface water treatment plant near the C.W. Bill Young Regional Reservoir, or expanding the Tampa Bay Seawater Desalination Plant. Expanding the existing surface water treatment plant received the highest overall score.
The agency’s next step is to begin procurement for the expansion project.
The expansion will increase the plant’s average production by 10 million gallons a day to 12.5 million gallons a day to the region by 2028. The anticipated expansion cost is approximately $91 million with a cost per thousand gallons of approximately $1.44.