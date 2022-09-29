ST. PETERSBURG — The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is planning to resume all fixed-route service Saturday.
PSTA will be completely shut down today.
On Friday, PSTA will be assisting the Pinellas County Emergency Operations Center by providing evacuation services. In addition, PSTA Access Paratransit services will be providing essential medical transportation.
The Jolley Trolley, Looper and PSTA Access will also resume normal operations on Saturday.
Riders can also find the latest information on PSTA bus service by calling the InfoLine at 727-540-1900 or by visiting our Facebook and Twitter feeds at Ride PSTA.