TAMPA — The University of South Florida awarded more than 2,400 degrees during summer commencement on Aug. 5.
The ceremonies included recipients of 1,610 bachelor’s, 690 master’s, 132 doctoral and five specialist degrees.
The group featured 19 undergraduate students earning a perfect 4.0 GPA and 85 student veterans, and includes graduates from 36 states, 71 nations and four U.S. territories.
At 18 years old, the youngest graduate earned a bachelor’s degree in political science. The oldest graduate, who is 67 years old, received a master’s degree in library and information science.