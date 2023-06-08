USF joins Assn. of American Universities
TAMPA — The University of South Florida has accepted an invitation to join the Association of American Universities, a group of the 71 leading research institutions in the United States and Canada.
USF is the first public university in Florida to be invited to join the AAU in nearly 40 years and is now one of two institutions from the State University System of Florida to serve as an AAU member.
Membership into the AAU is by invitation only. Only four universities have been invited to join in the past decade.
Joining the AAU will allow USF to grow its research profile, as members earn the majority of competitively awarded federal funding for research, officials said.
Membership will also enhance efforts to recruit additional world-class faculty and students to the Tampa Bay region, they said.
As an AAU member, USF is “even better positioned to drive economic development by helping attract new or expanding businesses to the area, as proximity to the university allows for access to the pipeline of graduates and opportunities for research partnerships,” officials said,
AAU considers numerous factors for membership, such as research activity, faculty excellence and the quality of educational programs, as well as graduation rates and number of lower-income students who receive financial aid through the federal Pell Grant program.