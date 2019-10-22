Pinellas County’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for September dropped to 2.7% compared to 3.2% in August, according to the report released Oct. 18 by the state Department of Economic Opportunity.
The county’s unemployment rate in September 2018 was 3%.
The downward trend continued with the local Metropolitan Statistical Area. The unemployment rate for Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA was 2.9% in September compared to 3.5% last month and 3.2% reported in September 2018.
The state’s unemployment rate fell to 3% compared to 3.5% in August and 3.2% in September last year. The United States rate declined from 3.8% in August to 3.3% in September. The national rate was 3.6% in August 2018.
Pinellas County’s drop in its unemployment rate occurred as the labor force grew to 507,589, up considerably from 502,202 reported in August and 498,063 in September 2018. The number reportedly unemployed fell to 13,776 from 16,319 in August.
The local MSA continues to place third in over the year job growth. In September, 22 of the state’s 24 metro areas reported over-the-year job gains. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford had the most with 48,400 new jobs. Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall came in second with 29,100 new jobs and Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater added 26,500 jobs.
Panama City and Sebring were the two metro areas that reported over-the-year job losses.
The industry with the highest growth over the year in the local MSA was professional and business services with 8,100 new jobs, according to a press release from the governor’s office. The area remained first among metro areas in job demand with 56,423 openings and it ranked first in demand for high-skill, high-wage STEM occupations with 18,164 openings last month.
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA tied with five others for the No. 15 spot among the state’s 24 metro areas. Homosassa Springs MSA and Sebring MSA tied for the No. 1 position with the highest unemployment rate, 4.3%. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin MSA came in at No. 24 with the lowest rate, 2.4%.
Pinellas County tied with four other counties for the rank of No. 57 among the state’s 67 counties. Of the other counties in the local metro area, Hillsborough tied with seven others for the rank of No. 41 with an unemployment rate of 2.9%. Pasco County tied with three others for the rank of No. 23 with an unemployment rate of 3.3%. Hernando County, which has the highest unemployment rate in the local MSA, tied with two other counties for the No. 6 position with an unemployment rate of 3.9%.
Hendry County continues to rank No. 1 in the state. The county’s unemployment rate in September was 7.1%. Monroe County ranked No. 67 with the lowest rate, 2%.
