Six University of South Florida researchers have been named as new Fellows by the American Association for the Advancement of Science, one of the world’s most prestigious honors for academic research.
The researchers are:
• Jennifer M. Collins, professor of Atmospheric & Hydrospheric Sciences, for advancing understanding of tropical cyclone activity and illuminating linkages between tropical storms and climatology.
• Richard Dembo, professor of Social, Economic & Political Sciences, for pioneering contributions in advancing criminology theory/practice, substance abuse, mental health, and STD services, especially the design, implementation, and evaluation of innovative screening and intervention services for justice-involved youth.
• David Himmelgreen, professor of Anthropology, for research and programs mitigating global food insecurity, especially for marginalized populations, and in relation to HIV/AIDS and nutritionally related diseases.
• James W. Leahy, professor and chair of the Department of Chemistry, for advancements in drug discovery for cancer, cardiovascular and infectious diseases, synthesis and optimization of small-molecule leads, and novel synthetic methodology.
• Donna J. Petersen, senior associate vice president and dean of Public Health, for advancing public health practice, pedagogy and curriculum, and for public health leadership at both national and community levels.
• Christina Richards, associate professor of Biological Sciences, for advancing understanding of ecological and evolutionary genomics, and the roles of phenotypic plasticity and epigenetic variation in evolution.
The new Fellows bring the total number of AAAS Fellows at USF to 95.