St. Pete composting program returns
ST. PETERSBURG — The city's free residential compost bin program is back! The program relaunched on Earth Day, April 22, but is now slightly changed.
Much of the program remains the same. It’s still free and available to single-family residential customers to help residents turn their kitchen and yard waste into usable, nutrient-rich fertilizer.
However, residents now must attend an in-person educational workshop prior to obtaining their compost bin.
During the first year of operation of St. Petersburg's Composting Program, feedback from users indicated that more education and resources were needed.
More information about the composting program and how to obtain a free compost bin can be found at www.stpete.org/composting. Questions can be directed to composting@stpete.org.
Lime launches e-bikes in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG — Lime has launched a fleet of its Gen4 e-bikes on the streets of St. Petersburg, bringing bike share back to the city and growing its presence in Florida.
Riders in St. Pete will be able to access the e-bikes via the Lime app and in the Uber app thanks to Lime’s micromobility integration with Uber.
Lime recently became the first micromobility company to post a full profitable year. Lime achieved its best year ever, with a record $466 million in gross bookings in 2022, a 33% increase from 2021, and hit Adjusted EBITDA of $15 million.