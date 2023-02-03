SPC ranks among best online
ST. PETERSBURG — Rankings by U.S. News & World Report 2023 list St. Petersburg College among the “best” colleges for Online Bachelor’s and Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans.
The college also ranked among institutions with the Best Online Bachelor's in Business Programs.
This is the third year in a row that SPC has received top rankings in these categories.
Mayor’s Softball game set
ST. PETERSBURG — North Shore Park will host the 52-year traditional annual Mayor's Softball game Saturday, Feb. 4, 11:30 a.m. at 901 North Shore Dr., St Petersburg.
The rain date is Feb. 11.
Kids and Kubs will go up against the St. Petersburg City All Stars.
A preliminary game scheduled at 9 a.m., Kids & Kubs vs. TASCO Teens, will bring a squad of younger men and women to oppose the grandfathers of the game.
Admission to both games is free. Those in attendance are asked to bring non-perishable foods to benefit the St. Petersburg Free Clinic Food Bank.
A food truck serving hot dogs, sausages, and soft drinks will be onsite from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
District names middle school
LARGO — The Pinellas County School Board has agreed to name the new YMCA Partnership middle school Mangrove Bay Middle School.
The school is named after the neighborhood where it is located.
The board selected the name from approximately 150 suggested by the public during a two-week naming period in December.
Mangrove Bay Middle School and the Speer YMCA is under construction at the 19-acre site of the former Riviera Middle School located off 62nd Ave. N.E. and Pershing Street N.E. in St. Petersburg.
The middle school will be a health and wellness leadership magnet school for 600 students and the joint campus will include a 111,757 square foot two-story building.
The school includes 15 classrooms, an art room, family science lab, TV lab, music room and four Exceptional Student Education rooms
The YMCA will feature a fitness center with state-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment, three group exercise studios, a cycling studio, wellness terrace and a Kid Zone childcare center for Y members. Plus, a lap pool, splash pad and playground.
The Speer YMCA is scheduled to open by the end of this year. Mangrove Bay Middle School will be ready to welcome students in August 2024 for the 2024-2025 school year.
To Life benefit set
ST. PETERSBURG — The Florida Holocaust Museum will hold its annual To Life benefit on Feb. 4, launching its yearlong recognition of the 80th anniversary of the rescue of 7,200 Jewish men, women, and children by the Danish people.
"To Life: Reflections of Courage" celebrates the Danish rescue of 1943. During World War II, Denmark was the only occupied country to resist the deportation of their Jewish citizens. The FHM will present the 2023 Loebenberg Humanitarian Award to the people of Denmark and will be accepted by Ambassador Stig Piras, Deputy Chief of Mission. Ambassador Piras has an extensive career in both the Foreign Service and at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Denmark.
In the fall of 1943, Nazi forces planned the deportation of Jews, and a German diplomat leaked the news to Danish authorities. The Jewish community was warned that the coming arrests would take place on Oct. 1 and 2 and, with the help of their non-Jewish neighbors, the Jewish community went into hiding. Immediately following, the Resistance organized the rescue in which Danish fishermen would secretly smuggle the country’s Jews to neutral Sweden. Of the country’s 7,800 Jews, 7,200 were ferried to safety.
The Museum will also present the 2023 Legacy Award to Steven and Irene Weiss.
Steven Weiss, the son of a Holocaust liberator, and Irene, the daughter of Holocaust survivors, are longtime supporters and Life Members of The Florida Holocaust Museum.
Through their leadership, the Museum’s Anne Frank Humanitarian Award program was founded in 2001. Since then, more than 1,700 high school juniors have been recognized as exemplary humanitarians. Irene Weiss served as the program’s first chair. She has also served as Chair of the Museum’s Board of Directors and is an active member of the Board’s Advisory Committee.
In 2021, Irene and Steve Weiss made a major gift to the Museum to fund its conversion from traditional electric to solar energy.
