Learn about career opportunities at DOH-Pinellas during a virtual job fair
Looking for a new job that makes a difference in the community and offers benefits and paid holidays? Log in during the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County's (DOH-Pinellas) Virtual Career Information Session at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8.
DOH-Pinellas staff will provide an overview of the agency's services and its benefits, which include paid holidays, annual and sick leave and a tuition waiver program that allows staff to start or complete their education at state colleges and universities.
The application process on the state's People First system will also be covered during the session. There will be time for a question-and-answer session after the presentations.
To register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/doh-pinellas-virtual-career-information-session-and-qa-tickets-194662730467.
DOH-Pinellas updates its local job listing every Friday at pinellas.floridahealth.gov/about-us/human-resources/index.html. Health and administrative positions are listed with a direct link to the application website.
For information about DOH-Pinellas, go to www.PinellasHealth.com or call 727-824-6900.
Pinellas officials break ground on 50 affordable homes in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG — Officials from Pinellas County and the City of St. Petersburg marked the latest step forward in providing homes everyone can afford at a groundbreaking event for 50 new units south of downtown on Friday, Nov. 5.
The nearly $17 million project is being developed by Volunteers of America of Florida, a faith-based, human services organization with a local office in St. Petersburg.
Innovare will provide apartment homes with rents restricted to those who earn less than 60 percent of the area’s median income, with a dozen units set aside for those with very low incomes.
Pinellas County Commissioners will be joined by representatives from Volunteers of America and other agencies for the groundbreaking event, which will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the construction site, 850 5th Ave. S., St. Petersburg.
Since 2020, the Pinellas County Commission has committed $23.4 million toward eight new developments that will set aside 884 units restricted to affordable rents.
The County’s Penny for Pinellas Affordable Housing Program supported $1 million in land acquisition costs for Innovare with additional financial support from the city of St. Petersburg and the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.
Innovare represents one of the first to break ground in a new round of developments funded by the voter-approved Penny sales tax, which will support around $80 million in affordable housing over the next decade.
Pinellas County is also joining forces with Forward Pinellas, and the cities of St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo and Pinellas Park in a countywide housing compact that will outline a common set of goals and policies to spur more affordable housing. The compact is expected to be ratified by early 2022.
The county’s long-term goal is to build a coalition of municipalities, agencies, developers and other local leaders committed to a common vision for addressing one of the biggest challenges facing the community today.
In addition to the Penny for Pinellas fund, the county supports housing affordability with other local, state and federal funds providing rental and home ownership opportunities through partnerships with agencies and developers.
Over the past decade, the county has supported dozens of new affordable housing developments that have added thousands of homes.
To learn more about Pinellas County’s approach to affordable housing, visit: www.homesforpinellas.org.
Learn more about Volunteers of America of Florida here: www.voaflorida.org
Allegiant announces new nonstop service to Akron
CLEARWATER — Allegiant has announced a new nonstop route to Clearwater from Akron, Ohio beginning March 4, 2022.
“St. Pete-Clearwater is one of the most popular destinations in Allegiant’s network,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and network planning. “This new route will give our customers in Northeast Ohio an affordable, convenient travel option for their vacations to one of the hottest markets in Florida.”
More than ever, travelers appreciate the convenience Allegiant provides by offering nonstop flights that get them directly to their destination, without the hassle of layovers or connections, Wells said. They also like the convenient access through smaller airports Allegiant serves in communities that have traditionally lacked commercial air service.
The new nonstop route from Akron-Canton Airport (CAK) to St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport (PIE) will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.
Parks & Conservation Resources completes parking terminal upgrades
Pinellas County park and boat ramp patrons will now see upgraded, cashless parking terminals following the completion of a Parks & Conservation Resources project that updated the terminal modems to 4G-LTE.
The new terminals will accept credit card payments only and will require entry of a vehicle tag number. Patrons will still be required to display a parking receipt until mobile parking is rolled out next year.
Parking terminals are located at Fort De Soto, Sand Key Park and Fred Howard Beach access locations, all Pinellas County boat ramps, and the Sutherland Bayou, Belleair and Park Boulevard stand-alone boat ramps.
This upgrade is the first step in the department’s plan to launch mobile parking technology that aligns with neighboring municipalities by next spring. It also improves communications reliability and faster transaction speeds.
To learn more about Pinellas County Parks & Conservation Resources, visit www.pinellascounty.org/park.
PIE celebrates inaugural flight from Toronto
CLEARWATER — St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) launched a new service Nov. 5 with an inaugural flight from Toronto Pearson International Airport and PIE’s first international flight since 2020.
A celebration was held including a water cannon welcome. A number of dignitaries attended included Swoop Airlines Bert van der Stege, head of Commercial and Finance, and Shane Workman, head of Flight Operations.
Scheduled winter flights between Toronto and PIE will be offered three times a week, on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Twice a week flights from Hamilton International will begin Nov. 9.