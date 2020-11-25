Passenger traffic remains down as Allegiant celebrates 14th anniversary at PIE
CLEARWATER — Allegiant celebrated its 14th year of serving St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) on Nov. 16. Since the airlines’ inaugural year in 2006, annual passenger traffic increased by 474% Allegiant serves 51 non-stop destinations to and from PIE.
As COVID-19 continues to impact travel, the October passenger traffic was down 32% over October 2019, PIE’s lowest monthly decrease since the pandemic impacts began in March. Overall, 2020 year-to-date passengers are down 39%. PIE continues to show more positive recovery than many airports due to our non-stop domestic service to small and mid-size airports.
For the safety of passengers and all others in the terminal, PIE’s Covid-19 Action Plan continues with enhanced cleaning and sanitizing, required face coverings inside, and social distance measures.
Airport officials are advising the public that Florida Department of Transportation’s Gateway Express project on Roosevelt Blvd is undergoing significant traffic shifts over the next few weeks. Access to the airport will be maintained at all times. Please enter the airport at the main signalized entrance next to the Air Traffic Control Tower.
More information on the project is available at https://www.fdottampabay.com/project/235/433880-1-52-01.
Allegiant announces new nonstop service to North Dakota
CLEARWATER — Allegiant announced a new nonstop route to Hector International Airport (FAR) in Fargo, North Dakota from St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport (PIE) beginning Feb. 11, 2021.
The new seasonal nonstop route via St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.
St. Petersburg was named as one of Condé Nast’s “Traveler’s Top-Ten Big Cities” in 2020. The region is known for enjoying almost year-round sunshine.
“We are excited to welcome travelers from Fargo, North Dakota via Allegiant’s nonstop service to PIE. With our award-winning beaches, our Allegiant passengers will be warmly greeted with 361 days of sunshine a year!” stated Airport Director Tom Jewsbury.
Allegiant offers a unique option to St. Petersburg-area travelers with low base airfare and savings on rental cars and hotels. Travelers can book their entire vacation with Allegiant for less.
Holiday gifts benefitting local elementary schools available online
Dolphins, alligators and butterflies are just a few of the front license plate designs more than 1,100 Pinellas County fifth-graders created during art class. Now, these student designs are on sale, and every purchase benefits the young artists' schools.
It's all part of Kids Tag Art Pinellas, a partnership between the Pinellas County Tax Collector's Office, Pinellas County Schools, and various community sponsors to raise money for elementary art education, including classroom art supplies and enrichment programs. To date, Kids Tag Art Pinellas has raised over $180,000 for local elementary art classrooms since its inception in 2015.
This school year, 43 Pinellas County elementary schools are participating in the program. Many schools opted to submit digital artwork, with students using various computer programs to create their designs. And returning for the third year, art teachers submitted their own designs to be sold.
A contest will be held on the Tax Collector's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/PinellasTC next month, giving teachers a chance to win additional funds for their art classroom.
Tags cost $15 each and can be purchased online at www.kidstagartpinellas.org. The deadline to buy a tag in time for holiday delivery is Monday, Nov. 30.
Sales will continue through the end of May 2021. Plates can be searched by student first name or school name. Teacher designs can be found by entering the search term "teacher."
In addition to funding art education, Kids Tag Art Pinellas is also a juried art competition. Retired Pinellas County art teachers select winning artists from each school. Winning artists will be recognized for their talent at a virtual awards ceremony in January 2021.
If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, visit www.kidstagartpinellas.org.