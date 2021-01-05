Howard Frankland Bridge to close Jan.9-10

TAMPA — All I-275 travel lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge will close from 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9 to noon Sunday, Jan. 10, weather permitting.
Electronic message boards and temporary signage will assist I-275 northbound and southbound motorists traveling around this closure via the posted detour route using Roosevelt Boulevard, Gandy Boulevard and Dale Mabry Highway.
Other roadways (Roosevelt Boulevard, Bayside Bridge, Courtney Campbell Causeway and Memorial Highway) will remain accessible and may provide an alternate route if needed.
Motorists should add approximately 30 minutes of travel time as traffic congestion and delays may occur while traveling on these roadways during this closure.
This closure is necessary for crews to remove the Fourth Street North (State Road 687) bridge over I-275 as part of the Gateway Expressway project.
If unforeseen conditions do not permit this closure, a rescheduled date of Saturday, Jan. 16, is planned.
For more information on this project, visit FDOTtampabay.com.