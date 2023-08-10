Local non-profit Clothes To Kids says its supply of shoes is “critically low” and in need of donations.
CTK serves children from Pre-K4 to seniors in high school. It is especially low on elementary kids sizes 13-8 and is asking for new or quality-used shoes.
Shoes can be dropped off at one of the organization’s three stores: Tampa, at 5011-H W. Hillsborough Ave.; Clearwater, 1059 N. Hercules Ave.; or St. Petersburg, at 2168 34th St. S.
Children who qualify for free and reduce price lunch in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties are eligible to shop with CTK twice in 12 months. Call and make an appointment at 727-441-5050 or visit www.clothestokids.org/shop-with-us.