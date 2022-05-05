Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus recently announced that 11 candidates had completed their qualifying requirements for county judge during the qualifying period. All candidates qualified by filing the required documents and paying a qualifying fee.
Group 1 judges that qualified are: Della Cope, David Constantine Moran and Megan Roach; Group 4, Holly T. Grissinger; Group 6, Elizabeth “Liz” Zuroweste; Theodora “Dora” Komninos, Group 8; Brett Jacob Szematowicz, Group 9; Joseph Lawhorne, Group 11; Dorothy L. Vaccaro, Group 12; Kathleen T. “Kathy” Hessinger, Group 13, and Ken Afienko, Group 13.
Unopposed candidates do not appear on the ballot and will become elected automatically.
Statewide, the qualifying period for U.S. Senator, Representative in Congress, Governor, Attorney General, Chief Financial Officer, Commissioner of Agriculture, State Senator, State Representative, and Multi-County Special Districts begins at noon on June 13, 2022, and ends at noon, Friday, June 17, 2022.
Qualifying for State Attorney, Justice of Supreme Court, District Court of Appeal Judge, and Circuit Court Judges ended at noon April 29. Candidates for federal office, circuit judge, state attorney and public defender qualify with the Florida Division of Elections.
For information on Pinellas County candidates, visit VotePinellas.gov. For information on federal, state and multi-county candidates, visit http://dos.myflorida.com/elections/.