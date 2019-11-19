PSTA marks 10,000 Lyft rides for people with disabilities and veterans

ST. PETERSBURG — More than 10,000 Lyft rides have been taken by seniors, disabled residents and veterans in Pinellas County, thanks to an innovative partnership between Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority and Lyft.
The Lyft rides are part of the Mobility on Demand program, which helps people with disabilities, including veterans, get rides to doctors’ appointments, work, school, and other critical destinations. The service is tailored for those who because of their disability are unable to independently use the regular, accessible PSTA buses.
In 2016, PSTA won a Federal Transit Administration Mobility On Demand Sandbox grant to launch the new program with Lyft. Since then, the service has been incredibly successful, with more than 10,000 Lyft rides.
Eugene Batke, 71, is one of those riders. After serving 22 years in the U.S. Navy, the veteran lost his vision from macular degeneration.
“Since I’m not able to drive and I live alone, the Mobility on Demand program provides me with the necessary transportation to go to medical appointments. It is so easy to use and the drivers are so friendly and helpful,” Batke said.
Pete Caffentzis, 87, a U.S. Army Veteran, says he’s grateful for the help as well.
“As a disabled veteran without personal transportation, Mobility on Demand is available as my appointments at the VA change, with an immediate and caring response,” Caffentzis said.
Before PSTA’s Mobility on Demand program was implemented, riders were required to schedule their rides a day in advance. Under the new program, riders are able to receive critical transportation services in minutes.
In addition to the Mobility on Demand program, PSTA has become internationally known for its innovative partnerships. It was the first public transit agency in the U.S. to offer low-cost Uber or taxi rides to bus stops to boost access. In 2016, the agency also launched an award winning partnership called “TD LateShift” with Uber and taxi rides for late-night, third-shift workers to get home from jobs after hours.