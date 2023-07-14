‘Get It Done’ to aid SPC enrollment
St. Petersburg College will have several event during its “Get It Done” week July 24-27 to help prospective students enroll for classes — including waiving of the $40 application fee.
During Get It Done, participants can explore options for degree, certificate and transfer programs and get assistance in ticking off the boxes encountered during the application process.
If attendees are 2023 graduates of select Pinellas County High schools, they can learn more about the Promise Scholarship, which will completely cover tuition and fees for associate degrees and financial aid-eligible certificates. SPC works hard to minimize student loans, so each event will also offer guidance on how to pay for a college education without incurring a ton of debt.
On-campus events will be held at four locations:
• Seminole Campus – Tuesday, July 25, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• St. Petersburg/Gibbs Campus – Tuesday, July 25, 3 to 6 p.m.
• Tarpon Springs Campus – Thursday, July 27, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Clearwater Campus – Thursday, July 27, 3 to 6 p.m.
Virtual events include:
• Monday, July 24:
Why SPC and How to Get Started, noon-1 p.m.
Q&A session, 1-2 p.m.
Free Money for College, 6-7 p.m.
• Wednesday, July 26:
Workforce and Short-Term Training, noon-1 p.m.
Q&A session, 1-2 p.m.
Learn more and register at spc.edu/GetItDoneEvent.
Students graduate UT
TAMPA — Some 17 Pinellas County residents graduated from the University of Tampa during a commencement ceremony May 6.
The graduates were:
• Aleaz Bhamani of Oldsmar, Master of Science in Cybersecurity
• Allison Calabrese of Palm Harbor, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre
• Anthony Samarkos of Oldsmar, Bachelor of Science in Finance
• Barrett Hickey of Palm Harbor, Bachelor of Science in Accounting
• Caitlin Katz of Palm Harbor, Bachelor of Science in Biology
• Connor McNally of Oldsmar, Bachelor of Science in Physical Education K-12
• Corey Savenelli of Palm Harbor, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice
• Dierdre Gelini of Palm Harbor, Master of Science in Finance
• Esther Llanos Llorca of Oldsmar, Bachelor of Science in International Business and Marketing
• Iuliia Marchenko of Palm Harbor, Master of Business Administration
• Jesse Hampson of Palm Harbor, Bachelors of Science in Allied Health and Applied Sociology
• Michael Paul of Palm Harbor. Bachelor of Liberal Studies
• Nicholas Samarkos of Oldsmar, Bachelor of Science in Management
• Rachel Giaquinto of Palm Harbor, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Media and Culture
• Ryan Dottery of Palm Harbor, Bachelor of Arts in Design
• Sebastian Romero of Palm Harbor, Bachelor of Science in Sport Management
• Taylor Doherty of Palm Harbor, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Grants goes to manufacturing certificate program
TAMPA — The Truist Foundation has awarded a $684,000 grant to the University of South Florida to create an onsite certificate program in East Tampa.
USF’s “Introduction to Production Systems” certificate program aims to train the future manufacturing workforce in high-demand skillsets. The program will take place in East Tampa, a predominantly African American and Hispanic community where the median family income is $35,179. Nearly one-third of the population there is below poverty level, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey.
Fundamentals in manufacturing processes, automation technology, and robotics will be the program’s focus areas.
The initial two years of the certificate initiative's launch will allow USF to establish and pilot the program. USF will collaborate with community and industry partners to develop an introductory manufacturing certificate curriculum that addresses the local manufacturing industry’s need for skilled talent through a recruitment effort that targets East Tampa residents.
Help shorebirds, sea turtles
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reminds the public that as they enjoy local beaches this weekend and beyond, everyone can do their part to help sea turtles and shorebirds have a successful nesting season by giving them space, removing beach furniture and trash before leaving for the day, keeping beaches clean and dark, and never disturbing their nests.
Because Florida’s shorelines are critical for sea turtle and shorebird nesting, all beachgoers can have a big impact on their nesting success. Florida’s sandy beaches provide important spring and summer nesting habitat for several species of federally threatened and endangered sea turtles, including loggerhead, leatherback and green sea turtles, with occasional nesting by federally endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles. Our beaches are also critical habitat for imperiled beach-nesting birds, including black skimmers, least terns, snowy plovers and American oystercatchers.
Getting too close — 50 feet or less — to nesting sea turtles can cause them to leave the beach before they complete nesting. All species of sea turtles and their nests are protected and should not be disturbed; it is illegal to harm, harass or take nesting sea turtles, their eggs and hatchlings.
Keep at least 300 feet from nesting shorebirds, seabirds and wading birds, officials urge, to prevent them from flushing from their breeding sites, leaving vulnerable eggs and chicks exposed to the elements and predators. Shorebirds and seabirds also nest in shallow scrapes in the sand and their eggs and chicks are well-camouflaged, making them vulnerable to being stepped on.
Steer clear of flocks of birds on the beach and keep an eye out for shorebird eggs and chicks to avoid stepping on them. Never enter posted areas. Be on the lookout for signs designating Critical Wildlife Areas on the beach or coastal islands as these areas are closed to public access to protect wading birds and shorebirds while they nest and raise their chicks.
Turn off lights or close curtains after dark to ensure nesting turtles are not disturbed or disoriented as they come ashore and hatchlings will not become disoriented when they emerge from their nests.
Keep personal fireworks off the beach and at home; attend an official event instead.
When bringing dogs to pet-friendly beaches, keep the pets on a short leash and far away from wildlife.
For more information about nesting waterbirds, go to MyFWC.com/Shorebirds.
JWB’s Brock named CFO of the year
Laura Krueger Brock, chief financial officer for the Juvenile Welfare Board of Pinellas County, was among 20 Tampa Bay financial executives to honored as part of the 2023 CFO of the Year program.
Brock was the only chief financial officer recognized by the Tampa Bay Business Journal in the Government and Regulation industry.
Brock was honored for more than 40 years of leadership and service. Under her leadership, JWB received its first-ever Florida Government Finance Officers Association Award in Financial Reporting Excellence – a designation JWB has now received for three years in a row.
Last year, she led a funding opportunity for new, strategically aligned programs. This resulted in $6.5M in new dollars invested by JWB to address the unmet needs of Pinellas County children and families.