The Association of Florida Colleges’ Workforce, Adult & Continuing Education Commission recently awarded first place to St. Petersburg College’s Workforce Education and SPC’s Corporate College’s Certified Clinical Medical Assistant 12-week program for the 2023 Exemplary Practice Awards.
SPC Workforce Education and SPC’s Corporate College collaborated to create an accelerated Certified Clinical Medical Assistant program that meets the National Healthcare Association’s standard requirements and the employer’s organizational objectives without compromising the quality of the curriculum, program organizers said. A combination of quality and short-term training helped SPC’s CCMA program earn the first-place award.
“The WACE award provides the brand of approval to why customized short-term training solutions are best fitted with industry at the table,” said Dean of Workforce Development Belinthia Berry. “SPC Workforce programs are skilled based, employer-driven and create a learning pathway for everyone.”
The CCMA program combines online classes, labs, and externship experiences. It also includes the national certification exam. When students obtain the certification, it increases their career opportunities, pay, job security, and subject matter expertise. SPC sees the 12-week program as a triumph of forward-thinking employers and devoted employees coming together with education to unleash freshly trained CCMA professionals into action.