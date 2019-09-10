Pinellas County advises residents to hold onto sandbags through hurricane season, which ends Nov. 30.
After the season, sandbags can be brought to the Solid Waste Disposal Facility for a fee.
Sandbags should not be poured onto the beach as the sand could cause turtle nesting issues.
With nearly three months remaining in the Atlantic hurricane season, the county is encouraging residents who picked up sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Dorian to keep them for now and properly dispose of them later.
Since most storms occur between mid-August and late October, Pinellas County could face additional storm threats in the coming weeks. Residents should hold onto sandbags in case they are needed.
In preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Pinellas County Public Works distributed more than 31,000 sandbags to help residents in flood-prone areas.
Residents have a couple of options when it comes time to sandbag disposal:
Bring the sandbags to the Pinellas County Solid Waste Facility, 3095 114th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, where they can be disposed. Disposal fees apply. The sandbags must be separated from other waste because sand will not burn in the county’s waste-to-energy facility and can damage equipment used to grind yard debris into mulch.
The second option is to spread the sand on lawns or landscape beds, and place only the bags in the garbage bin for pickup by a hauler. Do not place the bags in recycling bins.
Pinellas County Environmental Management advises residents to not dump their sandbags onto the beach. Sand used to help stop flooding may be different from beach sand and can cause issues for turtle nesting, among other problems.
For the operating hours at the Pinellas County Solid Waste Disposal facility and other information, visit www.pinellascounty.org/solidwaste/.