Pinellas: County offices to close to observe Christmas
Pinellas County government offices will close on Thursday, Dec. 24 through Friday, Dec. 25, in observance of Christmas.
Building Services, Human Services and Veterans Services offices will be closed both days as will the offices and adoption center at Pinellas County Animal Services. Animal Services will reopen for regular hours on Saturday, Dec. 26.
The Solid Waste Disposal Facility will be open Thursday, Dec. 24, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The facility will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25. The Solid Waste Administration Building and Household Electronics and Chemical Collection Center will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24, through Friday, Dec. 25. All Solid Waste facilities will open during normal hours on Monday, Dec. 28,.
The Pinellas County Parks and Conservation Resources administration office, Heritage Village and Educations centers will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25.
County parks and preserves will only be open on Thursday, Dec. 24, but will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25.
Fort De Soto Park, will remain open throughout the holidays. County boat ramps and beach access areas will also remain open. Even though administrative offices will be closed, annual beach and boat ramp parking permits will be available for sale online at http://www.pinellascounty.org/park/default.htm.
The Florida Botanical Gardens will be open on Thursday, Dec. 24, but will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25. The Holiday Lights in the Gardens event has been cancelled this year.
The courts of the Sixth Judicial Circuit (Pinellas and Pasco) will be closed on both Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25, except for first-appearance advisory hearings and emergency situations.
Pinellas County facilities will resume normal hours of operation on Monday, Dec. 28.
Pinellas deputies deliver holiday meals
Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Community Policing deputies loaded up their vehicles with holiday meals Dec. 23 at the Publix in the Indian Rocks Shopping Center on Indian Rocks Road. The meals were delivered 50 families in need throughout the county.
The project is an annual event which partners the sheriff’s office with Indian Rocks Beach Rotary Club, Calvary Episcopal Church, Pinellas Suncoast Fire and Rescue and Publix to provide a traditional holiday meal to those who might otherwise go without. The families are identified by the Community Policing Unit.
The meals include a holiday ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie, loaf of bread, peanut butter, jelly, macaroni & cheese, snack cakes, iced tea and apple juice. Various organizations donated the money to help pay for the meals.
Holiday meals are delivered at Christmas, Easter and Thanksgiving. Help is welcome. Call the Calvary Episcopal Church at 727-595-2374 to learn how you can donate or get involved.
Christmas Bicycle Drive brightens holidays for 56 families
A few of Santa’s helpers from the Pinellas County employee ranks met at the Courthouse on Dec. 18 and rolled out 56 children’s bicycles for needy families as part of the County’s 34th annual Christmas Bicycle Drive. Bicycle recipients were identified by the County’s Human Services Department.
“We’re very excited about the generosity of County employees from all levels of the organization, and we’re pleased to be able to participate in the event this year,” said Andrew Pupke, director of the County’s Facilities and Real Property Division, which spearheaded the drive in coordination with Human Services.
The County raised a record $14,000, but was only able to purchase 56 bikes due to inventory shortages related to COVID-19. Remaining funds will be donated to two organizations that serve children in need, the Hispanic Outreach Center and Personal Enrichment through Mental Health Services (PEMHS), and also provide for a Christmas in July event in which children will receive new bicycles before school starts.
“This is an opportunity for employees to give back to the community through donations to buy bicycles for children in need,” Pupke said. “We had a very robust year in terms of the amount of money collected.”
Christmas comes early for local children
The Pinellas County Tax Collector's office got all wrapped up in the holiday giving spirit this week. Tax Collector Charles W. Thomas and some of his employees met at the R'Club administration building in St. Petersburg Dec. 16 to drop off wrapped gift donations for local children in need.
The R'Club, a leading nonprofit childcare provider, serves over 4,000 Pinellas County children daily, from infants to middle school-aged kids.
Based on an employee suggestion, staff at the Tax Collector's North County office and call center in Clearwater decided they wanted to do something special for the children in underprivileged areas throughout the county.
Tax collector representatives reached out to R'Club for assistance. They were provided with a list of kids in need, along with each child's interests to assist with gift ideas. Tax collector employees set up a special tree in their office decorated with the children's names so employees could choose one to support.
Over the past few weeks, Tax Collector staff purchased and wrapped gifts, ranging from toys and books to clothes and shoes, for 30 children. Two carloads of presents were delivered.
"Our focus as an organization is to put the community first and to help make it a better place," Thomas said in a press release. "I am extremely proud of my team today, for taking the initiative to give back and bring some holiday cheer to these kids."
For more information about the R'Club or to donate, visit rclub.net. For updates and important info from the Tax Collector's Office, find them on social media (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter) @PinellasTC, or visit taxcollect.com.