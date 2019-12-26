As 2019 comes to a close, Pinellas County is looking toward the future.
Officials have identified a number of improvement projects that come with a hefty price tag. Finding funds to pay for the endless list of needs remains a priority.
For the past several months, an emphasis has been placed on tackling what some believe to be the county’s No. 1 problem — traffic congestion. Plans are in the works to reduce road congestion, make roadways safer for motorists and pedestrians, as well as enhancing transit services.
The problem is cost. Estimates show the county would need between $906 million and $1.4 billion over 10 years to implement the plans.
Funding solutions include increasing the local option fuel tax, asking voters to approve a transportation sales surtax or increasing ad valorem taxes. Officials are expected to make a decision in the coming year.
Long-range transportation plan
Forward Pinellas approved the first long range transportation plan since the merger of the Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Pinellas Planning Council in 2014.
Forward Pinellas Executive Director Whit Blanton says preparing the long-range transportation plan is one of the most important things undertaken by a MPO.
The 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan is required to receive state and federal transportation funding and is a guide for how that funding will be spent for the next 20 years.
Forward Pinellas has spent the past two years working on the plan, aka Advantage Pinellas. It includes countywide land use and redevelopment, as well as the county’s transportation policy. It was developed in partnership with Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s Community Bus Plan and the county’s Active Transportation Plan. It includes a climate hazards assessment of the regional transportation network.
Bed tax
Pinellas County collected a record-setting amount of tourist development taxes, aka bed tax, during 2019. The $62.7 million will be split with 60% going to Visit St. Pete/Clearwater to pay for marketing the destination. The rest will help pay for beach nourishment and capital improvement projects, such as stadiums, museums and other tourist attractions.
Construction of the new Toronto Blue Jays facility in Dunedin is being paid for in part by bed tax money, and in the past, the tax money helped pay for Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, where the Tampa Bay Rays play.
This year’s requests for funding include money to upgrade the Philadelphia Phillies facilities in Clearwater, improvements to the Dali Museum in St. Petersburg and St. Petersburg Museum of History, as well as construction of a Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center at the new St. Pete Pier.
State law now allows tourist development tax money to be spent on additional projects, as long as they tie directly to tourism. Some have argued that the million tourists that visit the county each year contribute to the roadway congestion and some advocate spending TDT money on transportation projects. Others say tourists are big users of the transit system, so it makes sense to use TDT funds to improve it.
Thus far, the Tourist Development Council and County Commission have decided to leave the current spending plan in place.
Visit St. Pete/Clearwater has new leadership. Steve Hayes took over the role of president and CEO on Dec. 16. He has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality, travel and tourism industries. He has led Visit Pensacola since 2013 and developed the Destination 2020 tourism strategy for the Greater Pensacola Bay Area. Before that, he spent 25 years working for Visit Tampa Bay in various management and leadership roles, including serving as executive vice president.
Penny for Pinellas
In 2017, voters approved renewal of the Penny for Pinellas 1% sales tax for another 10 years, starting in 2020. Voters have approved this tax since 1990 to help pay for long-term capital infrastructure projects. The money is split between the county and its 24 municipalities.
The county will receive 11.3% off the top for an estimated $225 million over the 10-year period. Approximately $60 million will go toward jail and court facilities and $165 million for infrastructure to support economic development and housing.
The rest of the money, approximately $1.8 billion, will be split with the county receiving $915 million and the municipalities sharing the remaining $853 million.
The county plans to spend 45% or $412 million of its share on roads, bridges and trails. Another 20% or $183 million is allocated to water quality, flood and sewer spill prevention with another 10% or $91 million for what officials are calling safe, secure community, which includes emergency evacuation shelters, emergency communication radio towers, public safety vehicles, equipment and facilities, as well as the Animal Services facility.
Another 7% or $64 million is budgeted for preserving parks and the environment, and the remaining 18% or $165 million is for community vitality projects, such as community center, libraries, recreational facilities, customer service facilities and community projects.
During discussions about funding for improved transportation in the county, officials have said that Penny for Pinellas funding for roads, bridges and trails would remain separate from other transportation funding sources.
U.S. Census
For months, the county has been preparing for the upcoming U.S. Census to ensure everyone is counted. Officials say it’s important.
Commissioner Ken Welch, chair of the county’s Complete County Committee, explained why all county residents need to take part in the census.
The county’s population makes a difference in its political representation in Congress. Census information also plays a part in distribution of federal funding for local programs, including Head Start, school lunch programs, homeless healthcare, children’s health insurance, affordable housing, community development grants, fire department grants, public transit and federal highway projects.
The Census takes place every 10 years. In 2010, the county had a 76% response rate. Less than 100% (undercount) means Pinellas loses out on millions of dollars in federal funding.
To help ensure everyone takes part in the 2020 census, Pinellas formed a number of sub-committees to coordinate the county’s efforts with its municipalities, schools, churches, civic organizations, cultural organizations, businesses, neighborhood associations, residential community and nonprofit agencies.
The undercount committee has been working on ways to encourage people in areas where fewer people participated in 2010 to take part. It also is working on plans to ensure internet access will be available to homeless and low-income people.
The 2020 census is the first time people will be encouraged to participate online; however, residents can respond by mail or by phone.
Look for an invitation in the mail between March 12 and April 1. Decide how best to participate — online, by phone or by mail. Then answer the questions. The Census Bureau is required by law to keep personal information confidential. If you don’t respond by May, a census taker might visit your home. Everyone is required by law to participate.
For more information, visit www.pinellascounty.org/census2020/.