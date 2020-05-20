ST. PETERSBURG — The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s South Clearwater Beach Jolley Trolley is back in service.
The service was temporarily suspended on March 30 due to a lack of ridership brought on by beach, business and hotel closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Following the phased in approach by state and county officials, PSTA is also being cautious on a return to full service,” said Brad Miller, PSTA CEO. “The health and safety of our guests and staff is always paramount and we will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation and carefully evaluate our next steps before moving forward.”
Currently, All PSTA weekday services run on a Saturday schedule and all PSTA weekend service run on a Sunday schedule. All services will end by 10 p.m., including paratransit.
PSTA has taken the necessary steps to not only ensure the safety of its employees but also the community by requiring all who are able to board and exit the rear door and limiting passengers. PSTA is also encouraging all passengers to wear protective face coverings while riding the bus.
For updates, visit PSTA.net.