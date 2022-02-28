New process allows removal of unsafe vessels in Pinellas County waterways

DUNEDIN — Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri held a press conference Feb. 21 about a new administrative process that allows for removal of unsafe vessels abandoned in the Intracoastal Waterway and Tampa Bay.
Gualtieri said citizens had been complaining about the problem with derelict vessels, as well as live-aboard vessels and boats in mooring fields for a long time. He defined a derelict vessel as one that had been abandoned by its owner. He said as many as 34 such vessels, some abandoned for more than a year, would be targeted in a campaign to remove and destroy them over the next few weeks.
Derelict vessels are a danger to the public, to boaters, those on personal watercraft and swimmers, Gualtieri said.
“Besides that, they’re also an eyesore,” he said.
Despite the need to do something about the problem for years, it was only a couple months ago that a legal framework was developed, giving the sheriff’s office couple ways address it. Gualtieri said the new administrative process begins when a notice is posted on an abandoned vessel giving the owner 21 days to claim it and request a hearing. If the owner does not request a hearing, the sheriff’s office can remove it and the vessel can be destroyed.
The 21-day period for the majority of vessels targeted for removal expired last week with only one owner claiming their boat, Gualtieri said. The sheriff’s office contracted Divecom Marine, which has already begun “snatching vessels out of the water,” Gualtieri said. Divecom charges per foot. The cost of a 25-foot boat would be about $5,000. The money will come from the general fund.
Gualtieri said the cost is worth every penny to get as many derelict vessels out of the water as possible to remove the eyesores and get rid of safety concerns.
County Commissioner Kathleen Peters also spoke during the press conference. She expressed appreciation to District 69 Rep. Linda Chaney of St. Pete Beach and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for their help with coming up with a way to address the derelict vessels.
Peters said 21 days was important because it allowed the vessels to be removed in less than a month’s time, which allowed the county to remove contaminates that could be harmful to the environment.
Dunedin Mayor Julie Bujalski also praised the new process, saying that the city has received many complaints about one particular vessel that has been abandoned for some time. She compared the Intracoastal Waterway to a roadway.
“It’s just a water roadway,” she said. “You wouldn’t leave an abandoned car on Alt. 19, and you shouldn’t leave an abandoned boat on the waterway.”
The sheriff’s office also will be cracking down on illegal live-aboard vessels. Gualtieri said it is not illegal to live on a vessel as long as it has navigable propulsion.
“It doesn’t matter what it looks like or what color it is or how big it is,” he said.
As long as the vessel meets navigability test and has a motor that allows it to be moved, it is legal to live on, he said. Vessels that don’t meet the test will be cited and the owner fined.
The sheriff’s office also has received complaints about vessels parked in mooring fields. Gualtieri said a mooring field is not a group of five to six boats grouped up and anchored together. He said a mooring field consists of an area with sunken concrete, rebar and other materials that has a buoy to which vessels attach.
It is a misdemeanor to park a vessel on an illegal mooring field, he said. Boat owners will be cited who drop anchor in those areas and the mooring area will be removed. Mooring fields are only allowed by permit from the state.
Gualtieri wants the public to know that the sheriff’s office is aware of citizen’s complaints and plans to do what he can within the law to address the problems.
The plan was to remove 17 vessels last week, which would be taken to Pinellas County Solid Waste and destroyed.
“Moving forward, we’ll get this mess cleaned up and not let it get back to where it is,” he said.
