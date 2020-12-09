SEMINOLE — A Pinellas County project to install a new force main pipe is expected to affect traffic along Park Boulevard between Starkey Road and 84th Lane North through Monday, Dec. 14.
Crews will be operating heavy equipment in the area, so residents should use caution while driving, bicycling or walking and allow extra time for travel, officials say.
Eastbound Park Boulevard between Starkey Road and 84th Lane North will be closed to thru traffic from 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, to 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14. During this time, crews will install the new 36-inch force main pipe across the eastbound lanes of Park Boulevard to 84th Lane North. This section of Park Boulevard will be open to local traffic only. PSTA stops along Park Boulevard between Starkey and 84th Lane North will be affected. The entrance to American Car Center on 84th Lane North will be closed. Motorists are advised to use Park Street, 54th Avenue North and 71st Street North/Belcher Road as detours. Off-duty police officers will assist in directing traffic.
The project is installing 3.4 miles of new force main pipe to replace aging infrastructure and improve wastewater service to the Seminole and Pinellas Park areas.
To report a concern regarding construction, visit www.pinellascounty.org/reportanissue. For more project information, go to www.pinellascounty.org/parkforcemain.
Work to begin on intersection, sidewalks near Seminole schools
SEMINOLE — Pinellas County has begun work on an intersection and sidewalk improvement project on 131st Street North between 82nd Avenue and 86th Avenue North in Seminole.
Two schools — Seminole High and Seminole Middle — are at the intersection, and two others, Bauder Elementary and Career Academies of Seminole, are nearby. Vehicle ingress and egress will be maintained at the schools, but detours for walkers and bicyclists will be in place through the initial phases of construction.
The first phase of the project will involve the relocation of a water main that runs along 131st Street in the project area. Most work will be performed during the day, with some activities occurring at night as needed. No significant traffic impacts are anticipated.
The project includes improvements to the busy intersection of 131st Street and 86th Avenue. They will consist of dedicated left-turn lanes, traffic mast arm signals, pedestrian crossing and signals, and lighting. Other improvements will include the following:
• The replacement of 5-foot-wide sidewalks with 10-foot sidewalks along the east side of 131st Street and north side of 86th Avenue.
• Drainage conveyance improvements along 131st Street and 86th Avenue.
• Water quality and discharge reduction improvements the existing stormwater facility at Seminole Middle School.
The project is expected to be completed by early to mid-winter 2021-22. Updates will be posted at www.pinellascounty.org/publicworks/projects/131stStN_intersection.htm.
Sunstar FirstCare Ambulance Membership available
Enrollment applications are now available for 2021 Sunstar FirstCare Membership. The membership plan provides financial help for individual patients or families on out-of-pocket expenses for ambulance transportation.
The estimated average cost of a single ambulance transport is $780. Annual membership fees for the Sunstar FirstCare Ambulance Membership plan are $75 for a single membership and $114 for a family membership. Savings for a single membership, including the initial cost of the plan, range between $81 and $705 for the first transport, depending on individual insurance coverage and copay schedules. Additional ambulance transports during the coverage period receive additional savings.
The family membership covers individuals who reside in the same household related by blood, adoption, marriage, or registered domestic partnership.
The membership is not an insurance plan. It is a Pinellas County government program that works with an individual’s insurance company to minimize out-of-pocket ambulance expenses.
Individuals should enroll as soon as possible to receive additional coverage. New enrollees, paid in full before March 31, will receive more than 12 months of coverage for the cost of the one-year plan. For more information and detailed plan coverage, call 727-582-2008 or visit www.pinellascounty.org/firstcare.