St. Pete-Clearwater International releases January passenger report
CLEARWATER — Domestic traffic at St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport was down in January and international traffic was down 100%, according to the latest traffic report.
Allegiant will be offering a new route to and from Fargo, North Dakota, on Feb. 11, a new route will be starting to and from Little Rock, Arkansas
Allegiant now flies 53 non-stop routes and is the fourth largest airline in Tampa Bay. PIE also has charter flights to Gulfport-Biloxi on Sun Country Airlines for the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. International flights on Sunwing are currently suspended.
A Federal Mask Mandate is now in effect in addition to the local Pinellas County ordinance. The Transportation Security Administration issued the following directive: Federal law requires wearing a mask at all times in and on the airport and failure to comply may result in removal and denial of re-entry. Refusing to wear a mask in or on the airport is a violation of federal law; individuals may be subject to penalties under federal law.
The Covid-19 Action Plan is available at fly2pie.com.
Allegiant announces new nonstop service between PIE and LIT
CLEARWATER — Allegiant announced a new nonstop route to St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport (PIE) from Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport (LIT) in Little Rock, Arkansas, beginning May 27.
“With its year-round sunshine, incredible beaches and attractions, St. Pete-Clearwater continues to be one of our most sought-after destinations,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue. “We know that Little Rock residents will love having our brand of convenient, affordable nonstop service to access all this amazing community has to offer.”
The new seasonal nonstop route via St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.
Forward Pinellas Board announces recipients of Complete Street awards
The Forward Pinellas Board recently awarded the cities of Tarpon Springs and St. Petersburg with more than $1 million for Complete Streets projects.
These projects include a $1 million construction grant and a $100,000 concept grant, which focus on safety and accessibility for everyone the community while encouraging redevelopment and economic growth.
The city of Tarpon Springs received a $100,000 grant for its Disston Avenue concept plan. This project’s focus is to create a corridor that will revitalize a portion of the historic Union Academy neighborhood, provide more connections for people on bikes, walking or driving, and encourage desired redevelopment and economic growth. The city must spend planning and design concept funding over the next year to develop a plan for the roadway.
The city of St. Petersburg received $1 million for the 22nd Street South construction plan. In response to the desired revitalization and redevelopment in the Deuces neighborhood, this project will improve 22nd Street South making it a livable street with wider and more comfortable places for people to walk and bike.
Construction funding will become available in about five years to reflect annual updates of the Florida Department of Transportation Work Program.
Over the past four years, the Forward Pinellas Board has awarded more than $5 million toward the Complete Streets Program with the intent of assisting communities to meet their goals by providing safe access for all users, regardless of mode of transportation, age or physical ability. The Complete Streets Program provides opportunities for transformative land use changes by creating opportunities for walkable, bikeable and more livable communities.
Learn about the Complete Streets Awards at forwardpinellas.org/projects/complete-streets.
For information on how to apply for future grants, visit forwardpinellas.org/2020-call-for-projects/.