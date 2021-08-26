Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.