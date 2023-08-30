Should I stay, or I should I go?
Florida residents faced that decision when Hurricane Idalia threatened the Gulf Coast, as the Category 3 storm ultimately made landfall in the Big Bend area north of Cedar Key on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
But after years of dire warnings, near misses and deciding whether to hunker down or head out of town, many residents made up their minds well ahead of Idalia’s advance, as long lines were seen at area gas stations and grocery stores Monday afternoon, a day before the storm was expected affect the region.
“I’ve been through many storms but it’s a little different for me this year because I’m taking care of my 94-year-old father,” Belleair Bluffs resident Bridget Clair said as she loaded supplies, including cases of water, into her Jeep at Publix. “I also own a beauty salon, Salon Gaboa, in Clearwater and my husband and I own homes in St. Pete. So, we’ve got a lot going on and a lot to take care of before the storm hits.”
While many residents chose to evacuate, others, including some on barrier island communities like Indian Rocks Beach and Treasure Island, elected to stay despite a mandatory evacuation notice for Zone A.
But as Hurricane Idalia’s rain and wind damage was relatively minimal in Pinellas County, with Duke Energy reporting roughly 20,000 without power at the storm’s peak, storm surge will be Idalia’s strongest impact on the Tampa Bay area, as streets, sidewalks and neighborhoods were underwater on Wednesday. Road closures stretched from the Gulf beaches north to Dunedin, Oldsmar, and Tarpon Springs.
“The damage is not as bad as it could’ve been, but the flooding is some of the worst I’ve ever seen,” Indian Rocks Beach Mayor Cookie Kennedy said by phone Wednesday morning as she drove around town with City Manager Gregg Mims surveying the damage. “It’s not as bad on the beach side but some of the neighborhood streets on the Intracoastal side are underwater, and we are very concerned. Residents should stay inside.”
Mims cautioned the incoming high tide would lead to flooding.
“We could get 2 more feet than what we had this morning,” Mims said, noting staff planned to start clearing the streets at around 3 p.m.
In North Pinellas, Edgewater Drive in Dunedin and portions of Alt. 19 in Palm Harbor were either closed or partially underwater, as was Shore Drive East in Oldsmar, a perpetually flood-prone spot.
“I’m praying for all the neighbors because the situation is not good,” Mayor Dan Saracki said by text as he drove around his partly flooded town Wednesday morning. “It’s very difficult to see the flooding and I feel for the people who have experienced damage.”
The mayor said he was pleased to see the community coming together, stating “people in Oldsmar always help one another” in a time of crisis, and he echoed the warnings about the returning high tide.
“I know it could’ve been a lot worse, but we have another high tide coming again at 3 p.m., so we must remain diligent,” Saracki said, adding the city “staff, Fire Department, and Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office are working around the clock to ensure safety and services for residents.”
Oldsmar social media showed many images of Shore Drive underwater, along with warnings to steer clear.
“Oldsmar is experiencing road flooding,” a message on the city’s Facebook page read early Wednesday morning before the road was officially closed. “Officials are urging residents NOT to travel along the city’s coastal areas and to remain sheltered.”
Despite the warnings, many motorists chose to ignore the pleas, according to the comments on the post.
“(I) Wish people listened to the warnings,” one commenter wrote, adding they should install ‘no wake’ signs on Shore Drive.
“Yes, please please please stop driving on Shore Dr. East,” area resident Gina Rodgers replied. “My house is basically like an island now. Fully surrounded by water.”
The situation was similar in neighboring Safety Harbor, and Mayor Joe Ayoub used his Facebook page to update residents on the city’s storm damage.
“Our public works employees are putting together a plan for the cleanup efforts, which will begin (Thursday) morning,” Ayoub wrote at around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. “If there are any trees that are down and blocking roads we will try to get them cleared today.”
Ayoub added, “So far there are less than 1,000 power outages in the city but … there may be more outages. Duke crews are currently working to get these outages fixed. Stay safe.”
A little further north in Tarpon Springs, officials spent the day and night prior to Idalia’s arrival plotting the storm at the city’s Public Safety Complex, while residents and business owners well accustomed to regular seasonal flooding in the city’s Fruit Bowl and Sponge Docks areas braced for the worst, again.
“Dodecanese (Boulevard) at 8 am this morning,” someone posted on the Tarpon Springs Community Facebook page, with side-by-side before-and-after photos of the street that bisects the Sponge Docks.
“Very sad to see for all the businesses down there.”