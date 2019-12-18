ST. PETERSBURG — It all started when a PSTA bus operator noticed that one of her passengers seemed a “little frail.”
She described the man as “very tall and very slim.” He was struggling with his bags, she said.
Barbara Irizarry, who has worked for Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority for 16 years, asked the man for his address so she could bring him a cart.
When she arrived at his home with the cart, she noticed that he could barely walk through his house to get to the door because of the garbage stacked up inside.
“He looked — I guess the word would be forlorn,” she said, adding that he had no family, no children and had never married.
So she asked him if he wanted help. And he said yes. Irizarry then called some friends, but “everybody seemed to be busy,” she said.
That’s when she enlisted the assistance of two other Route 11 bus riders — Hopeton Johnson and Judy Martin, the other good Samaritans in this story.
The three arrived at Herb Hayden’s home the next Saturday.
“I took a deep breath and I went, ‘Oh my God,’” Johnson said. “I’d never seen this before.”
But the three dug in and started to clean.
“We started picking up, picking up, picking up and filling bags,” Martin said. “It was just so crazy. It was like a family working together. It was just so neat.”
Irizarry said the three now visit Hayden to keep on top of his needs.
“I know Herb appreciates it and I couldn’t think of a better person,” she said.
“It’s almost like we adopted Mr. Herb,” Johnson said.
Hayden is grateful for all the help.
“It was pretty bad. I had a lot of trash around. I just didn’t know how to get rid of it,” Hayden said. “This is the nicest thing that has occurred to me since I got to Florida. Some people are like that. They love to help.”
Irizarry, who says she loves her job, urges others to take a minute and stop if they see someone in need. She is a believer in the slogan — “See Something, Say Something.”
“If you see someone without a smile, give them yours. You just might change his life. Just might change his day,” she said. “If you can help, then do it. Help. Simple things.”
Irizarry, Johnson and Martin were recognized for their act of kindness during the Dec. 11 PSTA board meeting.
“This is how we all should look out for each other,” said Jeff Thompson, PSTA’s director of transportation.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.