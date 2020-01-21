The Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded Pinellas County $5.58 million to reimburse the cost of debris removal following Hurricane Irma in 2017.
The money will help pay the costs for collection, reduction and disposal of debris between Oct. 18 and Dec. 3, 2017. During that time, county workers and contractors gathered and hauled away 160,509 cubic yards of vegetative debris and 21,952 cubic yards of construction and demolition debris from roads and public property for landfill disposal.
Additionally, contractors removed 69,556 cubic yards of debris caused by the removal of downed/leaning trees and hanging tree limbs and removed and hauled 34 tree stumps that were determined to pose a threat to public health and safety.
This is the second grant that Pinellas County has been awarded for debris removal following Hurricane Irma, according to a press release from Congressman Charlie Crist, D-FL. In October, the county received a $4.06 million grant, bringing the total amount awarded for debris removal to $9.6 million.
Pinellas receives $4.4 million to fight homelessness
The Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded Pinellas County nearly $4.4 million in Continuum of Care grants to be distributed to county entities and nonprofit organizations dedicated to helping the homeless, according to a press release from Congressman Charlie Crist, D-FL.
HUD Continuum of Care grant funding supports a broad array of interventions designed to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness, particularly those living in places not meant for habitation, located in sheltering programs, or at imminent risk of becoming homeless.