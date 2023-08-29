Hurricane Idalia strengthens, bears down on Florida’s Gulf Coast

Hurricane Idalia is expected to become a dangerous major hurricane and bring “catastrophic” storm surge before making landfall along Florida’s Big Bend area on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Much of Florida’s west coast, including Tampa Bay, is under a hurricane warning and a storm surge warning. Idalia is expected to make landfall in the state’s Big Bend region, but storm effects can reach far outside the forecast cone.
In an 11 a.m. update from the hurricane center on Tuesday, forecasters said they are gaining confidence that Idalia will reach the coast of Florida adjacent to Apalachee Bay on Wednesday morning. The storm’s winds are expected to peak at roughly 125 mph, at the upper end of a Category 3 storm.
Forecasters said there is danger of a life-threatening storm surge along portions of the Gulf Coast, including Tampa Bay.
“Catastrophic impacts from storm surge inundation of 10 to 15 feet above ground level and destructive waves are expected somewhere between Aucilla River and Yankeetown, Florida,” the forecast said.
A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning areas and people there should be prepared. A storm surge warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline in the next 36 hours.
Forecasters expect tropical storm conditions will begin today, with hurricane conditions likely in the warning area by tonight or early Wednesday.
A major hurricane, a Category 3 or above, has wind speeds of at least 111 mph and can bring devastating damage.
Hurricane Idalia’s potential impacts
The cone shows where the center of the storm is likely to go, however impacts reach further outward, said Keily Delerme, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tampa Bay office.
“The important thing is that people need to be prepared,” Delerme said Tuesday morning. “Any small changes to the track east could mean that you could get higher impacts.”
Forecaster anticipate the potential storm surge threat in Tampa Bay could be 4 to 7 feet, and 6 to 9 feet between the Anclote River and Chassahowitzka.
Tampa Bay will see the highest tides of the month just as Hurricane Idalia makes landfall. Wednesday is expected to be a king tide, which means storm surge from Idalia could reach about 1 or 2 feet higher than under normal tide conditions.
“It won’t take much to cause a three to six foot surge around the bay as the winds turn tomorrow morning as the hurricane passes by,” said Mike Clay, chief meteorologist for Spectrum Bay News 9.
Hurricane Idalia could bring the potential for tropical storm force winds to Tampa Bay, and northern coastal areas of Pinellas and coastal areas of Pasco could see Category 1 winds, the weather service said.
There is the potential for life-threatening winds where the core of Idalia moves onshore, with hurricane conditions expected in other areas of the hurricane warning area long the Gulf Coast, forecasters said.
Tampa Bay could see 4 to 8 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts. Delerme said tropical storm force winds will begin in the area Tuesday afternoon and hurricane force winds could begin overnight into Wednesday.
Those in Tampa Bay should have finished their storm preparations by Tuesday morning, Delerme said.
Where is Hurricane Idalia?
Hurricane Idalia was about 130 miles west-northwest of the Dry Tortugas and about 240 miles southwest of Tampa.
Hurricane Idalia is continuing to strengthen and had maximum sustained winds near 90 mph — which is a Category 1 storm — with higher gusts at 11 a.m. Hurricane-force winds extended up to 15 miles and tropical storm force winds extended outwards up to 160 miles.
The storm picked up speed Tuesday afternoon and was moving north at 15 mph. Forecasters anticipate Idalia will speed up as the storm moves north and north-northeast through early Wednesday while approaching the coast. A turn toward the northeast is likely and will bring the center of Idalia near or along the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas late Wednesday into Thursday.
Forecasters expect the center of Idalia will move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday and reach the hurricane warning area on Wednesday.
Idalia is likely to rapidly intensify before landfall as shear lowers and the hurricane moves into extremely warm and deep waters in the Gulf.
Rapid intensification, when a storm’s top wind speeds rise by at least 35 mph in a day, is difficult to predict. When it occurs, it leaves coastal areas with little time to prepare.