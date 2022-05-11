Honor Flights return to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport
CLEARWATER — Sixty-eight veterans were scheduled to fly out from St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport May 10 for a day-long visit to Washington D.C. to visit the war memorials.
It was the first Honor Flight to depart the airport, call letters PIE, since the pandemic struck in 2019.
The veterans were welcomed home from the 39th special charter flight with a public ceremony that night.
In a press release, Honor Flight of West Central Florida President Bev Frey said, “We are so very happy to be resuming Honor flights after a two and a half year hiatus due to COVID. Our veterans are so deserving of this honor and we are excited to fly our 41st Mission to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials built in their honor.”
Frey thanked Allegiant for providing the flights for “our treasured Veterans” and the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.
Airport Director Tom Jewsbury spoke on behalf of the airport, “We are so pleased the Honor Flights are returning and PIE can again host the community to honor and thank our Veterans.”
UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas launches Adopt-A-Drain pilot
UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County, in collaboration with Pinellas County Environmental Management, recently launched an Adopt-A-Drain pilot program.
Adopt-A-Drain partners with volunteers in Pinellas to help keep storm drains flowing by ensuring they are free of litter and debris and marked with storm drain markers. Volunteers will also report illegal dumping, which helps improve water quality. Keeping storm drains clear is especially important during the summer rainy season to reduce the potential for flooding.
Modeled after the successful Adopt-A-Drain San Francisco program, Pinellas County’s program is funded by Tampa Bay Estuary Program’s Bay mini-grant, which is made possible through the sales of the program’s specialty license plate. Keep Pinellas Beautiful provides additional support.
Groups or individuals can submit an Adopt-A-Drain Pilot Program Interest form online. The Adopt-A-Drain coordinator will work with participants to select storm drains they will maintain. Once finalized, participants will receive free Adopt-A-Drain training and be asked to sign a volunteer waiver form. Upon completion of the training, participants will receive an Adopt-A-Drain kit to help keep their drain free from trash and debris and ensure their safety.
To sign up or learn more about this program, visit http://www.pinellascounty.org/environmental/adopt-a-drain.htm.
County receives grant money for resiliency program
Pinellas County was awarded $700,000 in grant funding May 3 from Resilient Florida Grant Program to complete the second phase of the county’s Sea Level Rise and Storm Surge Vulnerability Assessment.
In phase one of the assessment, the county created more than 100 flood maps for various sea-level rise scenarios out to the year 2100, along with storm surge and tidal flooding projections to help categorize levels of vulnerability for various types of infrastructure.
Results of the final assessment from phase two will provide new data to the County to develop natural and engineered adaption strategies, including the design and planning of infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, stormwater management systems and wastewater treatment facilities.
“Our goal is to create a more resilient Pinellas County for the future of our community,” said Hank Hodde, Sustainability and Resiliency Coordinator. “Using the best available data and science will help us lead the way in addressing current-day hazards and future climate impacts. We appreciate the State for their support in our current and upcoming efforts.”
The assessment results will be announced when completed. Updates on Pinellas County sustainability and resiliency efforts can be found at sustainability.pinellas.gov.
Pinellas County received one of 98 awards announced from the Resilient Florida Grant Program. This award adds to the $28.6 million previously received from the grant program in February.
Vacancy announced on Solid Waste Technical Management Committee
Applications are being accepted for one appointment to the Pinellas County Solid Waste Technical Management Committee (TMC) to fulfill a two-year term.
Applications can be found at www.pinellascounty.org/boards and are due by 3 p.m. May 24.
The TMC is a stakeholder group focused on the operations and fiscal health of Pinellas County’s solid waste disposal and resource recovery system. The integrated solid waste system is an enterprise fund dependent on revenues generated to support operations, maintenance, and capital improvements.
The TMC was established in 1982, as an advisory body to review and make recommendations to county commissioners concerning rates, formation, implementation and revisions of policies and programs, establishment and location of solid waste disposal and resource recovery system facilities, introduction and integration of new technologies, major equipment acquisition, selection of consultants, approval and submission of grant applications, and other solid waste management or operational policies.
The TMC is comprised of 13 professionals experienced in the field of solid waste collection and disposal, utility management, health, public administration, engineering, accounting, economics, auditing and environmental resources. Eleven members are municipal appointees.
The commission appoints two members with historical preference for one position to represent the licensed, private solid waste collectors as defined in Article V of the above referenced code.
The TMC meets the fourth Wednesday every other month from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Pinellas County Solid Waste, 3095 114th Avenue North, St. Petersburg. Members are expected to attend all meetings.
Commissioners will review all applications and make its selection at an upcoming meeting.
All materials submitted to county government are subject to the public records law of the state of Florida.