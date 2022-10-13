Florida homeowners and renters in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota counties who were affected by Hurricane Ian may now apply for FEMA disaster assistance.
As of Sunday, Oct. 8, Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, has approved $150 million in grants to 101,705 households to help them recover. Disaster could include financial assistance with temporary lodging, repairs and other disaster-related expenses.
FEMA grants include more than $72 million for housing assistance and $78 million for other expense. The National Flood Insurance Program has received more than 31,000 claims from Florida policy holders and more $10 million in advance payments.
Impacted homeowners, renters and businesses also may be eligible for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The SBA has already approved $3.5 million in disaster requests.
To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants should register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app.
If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 1-800-621-3362. Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 1-800-462-7585.
Pinellas Emergency Management staff has requested support from FEMA for at least one FEMA disaster recovery center. A FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Team was scheduled to arrive in the county on Oct. 7 to visit areas of confirmed damage and meet with residents.
Residents can continue to report damages to personal property and businesses at https://storm.pinellascounty.org.
FEMA disaster assistance
Residents can apply using one of three ways: through the FEMA app (available in the Apple App Store and Google Play); online at DisasterAssistance.gov; or by calling 1-800-621-3362 (TTY: 1-800-462-7585). Those with Internet access are encouraged to apply online.
• The FEMA app allows residents to upload and share photos of damage, access local resources, and toggle between English and Spanish.
Within 10 days after registering, a FEMA inspector should call to schedule an appointment. At the appointment, the following documents will be needed: Photo ID: driver’s license or passport; Proof of occupancy: lease or utility bill; proof of ownership: deed, title, mortgage, payment book or tax receipts
• Within 10 days after the inspector’s visit, applicants will be sent a decision letter.
• Payments for eligible applicants will be made via check or an electronic funds transfer.
SBA assistance
• Low-interest Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration are available to homeowners, renters and businesses in Pinellas County that have been impacted by Hurricane Ian.
• Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov and should apply under SBA declaration number 17644.
• Disaster loan information and application forms can also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (if you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services) or sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.
• Paper loan applications can also be downloaded from sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Nov. 28. The deadline to return economic injury applications is June 29, 2023.
Additional advice and information for residents should include:
• Take photos of your damaged property and make a list of all damaged or lost items.
• If you have insurance, file a claim with your insurance company prior to applying for disaster assistance.
Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at www.disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time, or by using the FEMA mobile app. Residents that use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, should use FEMA the number for that service.
When you apply for assistance, residents are advised to have the following information ready:
• A current phone number where you can be contacted, our address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying and your Social Security number. Also provide a general list of damage and losses and banking information if you choose to use direct deposition. If insured, be prepared to provide the name of your insurance company, the policy number and/or the name of your agent.
Survivors may be eligible to receive assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from the Hurricane Ian. If you have homeowners, renters or flood insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.
Take photos to document damage and begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage. Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair.
Disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary lodging and home repairs, as well as other disaster-related expenses.