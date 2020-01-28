Applications are being accepted for an appointment to the Pinellas County Tourist Development Council.
Interested persons can apply online at www.pinellascounty.org/boards. Applications must be received by the close of business on Friday, Jan. 31.
The TDC is a 12-member advisory council that makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding the effective use and expenditure of Tourist Development Tax revenues.
The appointment is an existing position that was vacated early and expires on Oct. 31, 2020. It can be filled by a person from one of the two categories below:
1. A person who is involved in the tourist industry and has demonstrated an interest in tourist development.
2. A person directly involved with the tourist industry that has demonstrated an interest in tourist development and is an owner or operator of a motel, hotel, recreational vehicle park or other tourist accommodation in Pinellas and is subject to the bed tax.
All members of the TDC must be registered to vote in Pinellas County.
All material submitted to Pinellas County government is subject to the public records law of the state of Florida.