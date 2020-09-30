Voter registration deadline for Nov. 3 election is Oct. 5

Time grows short to register to participate in the Nov. 3 election. The deadline is Monday, Oct. 5.
Oct. 5 also is the deadline to change political party affiliation.
Pinellas County voters will decide the fate of a number of candidates running in local, state and federal races.
Residents can register to vote online at VotePinellas.com or in person at any of the three Supervisor of Elections offices. All three offices are open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and they will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, and from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5.
The locations include:
• County Courthouse, 315 Court St., Room 117, Clearwater.
• Election Service Center, 13001 Starkey Road, Starkey Lakes Corporate Center, Largo.
• Supervisor of Elections Office, County Building, 501 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Registration applications sent by mail must be postmarked by Oct. 5. Voters who have already registered to vote in Florida do not need to re-register.
To check your registration status, visit https://www.votepinellas.com/Voter-Registration/Check-My-Registration-Status.
Address changes can be made online at VotePinellas.com, by calling 727-464-VOTE (8683) or by emailing Election@VotePinellas.com. Include your birth date with your request.
Name and party changes can be made by sending a signed, written statement to the Supervisor of Elections Office, including birth date or voter ID number. All updates, including signature, name, address, and political party affiliation, can be made by completing and signing a voter registration application and returning it to the Supervisor of Elections Office.
Mail ballots
Elections officials announced that a historic number of mail ballots were sent out domestic voters on Sept. 29 — 363,312. The previous record was 321,979 sent out for the 2020 primary election. The elections office mailed 262,242 ballots for the 2016 presidential election.
Of the ballots mailed, 153,438 went out to voters registered as Democrats, 126,052 to registered Republicans and 83,822 to those registered as no party affiliation and other.
In addition, 5,400 ballots were mailed to absent military and overseas voters.
As of Sept. 30, according to information on the Supervisor of Elections website, 703,144 voters were registered to vote in Pinellas, including 253,079 Democrats, 247,562 Republicans and 202,503 registered as other.
Officials urge residents to request a mail ballot to avoid lines at the polls during early voting and on Election Day.
Mail ballot requests will be sent out as they are received. To request a mail ballot, visit VotePinellas.com, call 727-464-VOTE (8683) or email MailBallot@VotePinellas.com. The deadline to request that a ballot be mailed is 5 p.m. Oct. 24.
Mail ballots must be received at a Supervisor of Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. Voters should allow at least one week for their ballot to be returned by mail to the elections office.
Voters can drop off their mail ballots at an Elections office, or at one of 25 remote ballot drop-off sites throughout county. Drop-off sites will be open from Oct. 19-Nov. 2. Visit VotePinellas.com for hours and locations.
Voted mail ballots cannot be accepted at polling places on Election Day, though voters can turn them in to an election worker and vote their ballot in person.
Early voting
Early voting is scheduled from Oct. 19-Nov. 1 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at five locations, including:
• County Courthouse, 315 Court St., Room 117, Clearwater. Voter parking spots will be designated in courthouse parking lots.
• Election Service Center, 13001 Starkey Road, Starkey Lakes Corporate Center, Largo.
• Supervisor of Elections Office, County Building, 501 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
• The Centre of Palm Harbor, 1500 16th St., Palm Harbor.
• SPC Allstate Center, 3200 34th St. S., St. Petersburg.
Voters can go to any early voting site. They will be required to present both picture and signature identification. Voters who do not bring both types of ID will be required to vote a provisional ballot.
What’s on the ballot?
A number of local races are on the ballot including constitutional officers, county commissioners, school boards members and district races.
In the race for sheriff, voters have a choice between the incumbent, Republican Bob Gualtieri, and Democrat Eliseo Santana.
The incumbent property appraiser, Republican Mike Twitty, is opposed by Democrat Trevor L. Mallory, and the incumbent tax collector, Republican Charles W. Thomas, is challenged by Democrat Joseph Saportas
Republican Julie Marcus, who was appointed by the governor in June to fill the post of supervisor of elections, is opposed by Democrat Dan Helm.
Three county commission seats are up for grabs. Democrat incumbent Janet Long and Republican Larry Ahern are vying for the at-large District 1 seat. Democrat incumbent Charlie Justice is being challenged by Republican Tammy Sue Vasquez for the District 3 at-large position. All registered voters can make a choice in these races.
Democrat Rene Flowers and No Party Affiliate candidate Maria Scruggs are competing for the District 7, single-member seat, which was left vacant after long-time commission Ken Welch decided not to run for re-election. Only voters in District 7 will see that race on the ballot.
Two school board run-off elections are scheduled on Nov. 3 including the race for the District 1, at-large seat. Laura Hine and Stephanie Meyer are competing and all voters will have a choice. The second run-off for single member District 7 is between Caprice Johnson Edmond and Karl Nurse. Only voters that reside in District 7 can participate.
Voters than live in the East Lake Tarpon Special Fire District will have two races for seats on the commission. John Cattel, MaryEllen Crowder and Tom May are competing for Seat 3, and incumbent James Dalrymple, Peter Nehr and Michael Peasley are vying for Seat 5.
Voters that live in the Clearwater Cay Community Development District will see two races on their ballots. Steve Whitehurst and Jeffrey Wilson are competing for Seat 1 on the board of supervisors and Alan Glidden and Ronald Schulte are running for Seat 2.
State races
The state attorney and public defender for the 6th Judicial Court are up for election on Nov. 3; however, Republican incumbent Bernie McCabe ran unopposed. Republican Sara Beth Mollo also ran unopposed and will replace long-time public defender Bob Dillinger, who is retiring.
In the race for state senator District 19, Democrat incumbent Darryl Rouson is challenged by NPA Christina Paylan.
Democrat Jessica Harrington and Republican Traci Koster are competing for state representative District 64. For state representative District 65, Republican incumbent Chris Sprowls is challenged by Democrat Kelly Johnson. Republican incumbent Nick DiCeglie and Democrat Patricia Plantamura are vying for state representative District 66.
Republican incumbent Chris Latvala and Democrat Dawn Douglas are in a battle for state representative District 67. Democrat incumbent Ben Diamond is challenged by Republican Matt Tito for state representative District 68.
Democrat incumbent Jennifer Webb and Republican Linda Chaney are vying for state representative District 69. Michele Rayner won the universal primary in August and will serve as state representative for District 70.
Voter will be asked whether or not to retain Drew Atkinson, Morris Silberman, Daniel Sleet and Andrea Teves Smith on the Second District Court of Appeal.
Federal races
Voters will see 13 pairs of names on the ballot in the race for president and vice president, including Republican incumbents Donald Trump and Michael Pence and Democrats Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris.
In addition, five pairs representing the Constitution Party of Florida candidates, Reform Party of Florida, Green Party of Florida, Libertarian Party of Florida, and the Party for Socialism and Liberation are on the ballot, as well as six write-in candidates.
Incumbent Republican Gus Biliarkis and Democrat Kimberly Walker are competing for the job of U. S. Representative for District 12 and Incumbent Democrat Charlie Crist and Republican Anna Paulina Luna are vying for U.S. Representative for District 13.
The polls will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Elections officials say voters should expect lines and encourage residents to vote by mail if possible.
For more information on the Nov. 3 elections, visit votepinellas.com.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.