The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has announced the date for the 2022 Ride & Run with the Stars, one of the largest law enforcement-organized holiday fundraisers in Tampa Bay.
Always scheduled on the first Saturday in December, this year’s 29th annual event will be Dec. 3 at North Beach in Fort De Soto Park. Events begin with the 25-mile bike ride at 8 a.m. near North Beach shelters 1 and 2. The silent auction also starts at 8 a.m.
Other race activities include cycling, walking and a certified 5K road race.
The public is welcome to attend whether they want to race, walk, skate or ride, or enjoy alternate activities. Plenty of food and drink will be available. Other activities include the silent auction and a visit from Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves, who will arrive on the sheriff’s helicopter at 10 a.m.
PCSO has sponsored Ride and Run with the Stars since 1993 as a way to raise funds for its Christmas Sharing Project, which helps crime victims, and children and families in need throughout the holidays.
The annual fundraiser really began out of necessity, said Marianne Pasha, who was the public information coordinator with the sheriff’s office when the program started.
“The way all this started, 15 years ago, came out of victim’s advocates essentially passing the hat to help their families. It was all very informal,” she said in a 2008 interview. “Then in 1993, two lieutenants, now retired, who were cycling enthusiasts had the idea to have a fundraising event between us (the sheriff’s office) and the public to raise money.”
They took the idea to sponsor a law enforcement coordinated event to the sheriff, who at that time was Everett Rice, who gave it his approval.
“Our deputies see people who need help and recommend them,” she said. “They also help them fill out the application.”
The applicants are screened to make sure the need is genuine,” Pasha said.
The basic mechanics for how things work are about the same as they were 29 years ago. Planning begins a year in advance and is coordinated through a standing committee and board of directors.
Throughout the year, sheriff’s office employees encounter those with financial hardship, and they get to know crime victims that need assistance especially during the holiday season. Money that comes in from the races and from donations is used to purchase, food, clothing and toys, which is delivered by a sheriff’s office employee.
Pasha said the selection of who to help starts with an internal application process. Next the families and children make a wish list.
“Most of these children don’t ask for toys,” Pasha said. “The wish lists include socks, underwear, tennis shoes.”
Then deputies go shopping. The gifts — clothing and toys — along with food coupons and gift-wrapping supplies are packaged up and deputies in uniform play Santa, delivering the gifts in their cruisers, or families can pick up the gifts at the sheriff’s office if they prefer.
“Some deputies add a little something extra out of their pocket, such as a Christmas tree or a food gift card,” Pasha said.
The gift-giving program is a big deal to sheriff’s employees, Pasha said.
“When we start getting thank you notes from the children and parents, we see the difference we can make,” she said.
Registration for 2022 is now open at https://www.rideandrunwiththestars.com/event-sign-up/. Cost range from $45 for early registration in the 5K Chipped Race and $40 early registration for the 25-mile bike ride, 10K family bike ride, 1-mile family walk or skate and registration and T-shirt only.
Bike helmets are required.
Registration includes a long-sleeve logo T-shirt for the first 700 that sign up, as well as food and giveaways. The $5 parking fee will be waived.
Participants can pick up their packets Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 3-8 p.m. at the Forensic Science Building, 4801 145th Ave. N., Clearwater, and Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 3-8 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Administration Building, 10750 Ulmerton Road, Largo. Packets will not be delivered this year.
This year’s grand prizes are high-quality bicycles. Registration on the day of the event opens at 7 a.m. with races scheduled throughout the morning. Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves are scheduled to arrive at 10 a.m. with special drawings and awards set to be given away at 10:30 a.m.
Donations needed
While it’s important to get as many participants as possible, Ride & Run with the Stars organizers will tell you that sponsors are the backbone of the event. Sponsorships are available at four levels:
• Platinum Star - $2,500 and up. Platinum Star Sponsors’ names and logos will be listed on the Ride and Run with the Stars T-shirt, event brochure, sponsor banner and all promotional materials.
• Gold Star - $1,000 and up. Gold Star Sponsors’ names will be printed on the Ride and Run with the Stars T-shirt, event brochure and sponsor banner.
• Silver Star – $500 and up. Silver Star Sponsors will be acknowledged at the event and their names will be printed on the sponsor banner.
• Bronze Star – $250 and up in cash donations. All Bronze Star Sponsors’ names will be printed in the event program.
For more information about sponsorships, visit https://www.rideandrunwiththestars.com/sponsor/.
The sheriff’s office recognizes that now everyone in the community can afford to donate $250 or more, so donations starting at $5 are welcome. Visit https://www.rideandrunwiththestars.com/donate/ for more information.
You can also mail in a donation with a check payable to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office to P.O. Drawer 2500, Largo, FL 33779. Write RRWTS in the memo line.
To donate to the silent auction, call Verliz Williams at 727-582-6238 or email vwilliams@pcsonet.com.
For more information or to sponsor a family, call Sandra Garcia-Olivares at 727-582-6465 or email sgarcia-olivares@pcsonet.com.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.