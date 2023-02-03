MBA program ranks in top 25
TAMPA — The University of South Florida’s online graduate MBA program has broken into the top 25 on the 2023 Best Online Programs rankings released Jan. 24 by U.S. News & World Report.
In total, three of USF’s online graduate programs rank in the top 100.
USF’s online MBA program in the Muma College of Business is now ranked at No. 19, up from No. 31 last year. The program has jumped 63 spots over the past five years.
USF’s online graduate engineering program sits at No. 47, while the education program is ranked at No. 74. U.S. News also ranks the online MBA program No. 30 for veterans.
The U.S. News methodology for graduate online programs considers factors such as graduation and retention rates, admission requirements, peer reputation, faculty credentials, technology infrastructure and student support services. The weight of each category varies from program to program.
In September, USF hit its all-time high on U.S. News’ annual ranking of the best colleges in America. USF currently ranks No. 42 among public universities.
USF names provost
TAMPA — University of South Florida President Rhea Law has appointed Prasant Mohapatra as USF’s new provost and executive vice president of academic affairs.
Mohapatra comes to USF from the University of California, Davis, where he has served as vice chancellor for research since 2018. A distinguished professor in the Department of Computer Science, Mohapatra has held multiple leadership positions at UC Davis, including dean and vice provost of graduate studies, associate chancellor, interim vice provost and chief information officer, and chair of the Department of Computer Science.
Mohapatra is a fellow of both the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He is an accomplished researcher in the fields of wireless networks, mobile communications, cybersecurity and internet protocols, and he co-holds eight U.S. patents.
He earned his doctorate in computer engineering from Pennsylvania State University, his master’s in mathematics from the University of Rhode Island and his bachelor’s in electrical engineering from the National Institute of Technology in India. He has also completed the Berkeley Executive Leadership Program through UC Berkeley and the Provost Leadership Development Program through UC Davis. Mohapatra’s complete CV is available here.
Reporting to the president, the provost serves as the chief academic officer for USF, providing university-wide leadership for academic affairs.
Mohapatra will begin his appointment on March 1.
